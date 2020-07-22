Firefighting Foam Market Size 2020 Global Industry Share, Outlook, Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunity Analysis till 2027

Firefighting foam is a mass of small air-filled bubbles, which is characterized by lower density as compared to water, oil, and gasoline. Firefighting foam mainly consists of three major ingredients, which include water, foam concentrate, and air. When mixed in the correct proportions, these ingredients form a homogeneous foam blanket. Firefighting foam plays a key role as it cools the fire and coats the fuel, preventing its contact with oxygen, resulting in suppression of the combustion. Currently, firefighting foam has replaced conventional fire extinguishing agents such as dry chemicals, water, and carbon dioxide.

The firefighting foam market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as increased fire-related expenditure in developed and developing countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, India, and China, among others, and a surge in deaths rate and loss of property due to fire accidents in urban and industrial areas. Furthermore, increasing shift toward environmentally-safe products propels the demand for firefighting foam. However, stringent regulations for the production of firefighting foam and the absence of a regulatory body for approval of firefighting foam are the key factors hampering the market growth over the past few years.

Top Leading Firefighting Foam Market Players:

Angus Fire, Dafo Fomtec AB, DIC Corporation, Dr. Sthamer, Johnson Controls, Kerr Fire, National Foam, PYROKONTROL Slovakia s.r.o., Sffeco Global, Solberg

Firefighting Foam Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Firefighting Foam Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Firefighting Foam Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

