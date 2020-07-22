GDS (Global Distribution System) Market Perceives a Fortifying Growth by 2027 – Amadeus IT, Infini Travel Information, Pegasus, Sabre, Sirena-Travel CJSC, SiteMinder Distribution, TraveloPro, Travelport, TravelSky

GDS (Global Distribution System) Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

A global distribution system (GDS) is a computerized network system that enables the transaction between the service providers such as airlines, car rental companies, hotels, and travel agencies. The growing need for real-time inventory to check hotel rooms availability, number of cars available, number of flight seats available, etc., to service providers, thus raising demand for the GDS that trigger the growth of the market. Moreover, the proclivity of consumers for leisure travel coupled with the high infiltration rate of smartphones, tablets, and the availability of high-speed Internet connections is positively impacting the growth of the GDS market.

Growing demand for travel agents for getting the desired reservations which increasing the relevance of global distribution systems across the globe, thereby propelling the growth of the GDS market. The development of global distribution platforms and cost-effective solutions offered by cloud-based technology is further propelling the growth of the GDS market during the forecast period. Rapid growth in travel and tourism sector coupled with the increasing number of airlines and expansion of LCCs are expected to boom the growth of the GDS market.

The reports cover key developments in the GDS (Global Distribution System) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from GDS (Global Distribution System) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for GDS (Global Distribution System) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amadeus IT Group SA

Infini Travel Information Inc.

Pegasus

Sabre Corporation

Sirena-Travel CJSC

SiteMinder Distribution Limited

TraveloPro

Travelport

TravelSky Technology Limited

The “Global GDS (Global Distribution System) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of GDS (Global Distribution System) market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global GDS (Global Distribution System) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GDS (Global Distribution System) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global GDS (global distribution system) market is segmented on the basis component, application. On the basis of component the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of application the market is segmented as aviation, cruises, hotels and resorts, car rental, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting GDS (Global Distribution System) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global GDS (Global Distribution System) Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global GDS (Global Distribution System) market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall GDS (Global Distribution System) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the GDS (Global Distribution System) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the GDS (Global Distribution System) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of GDS (Global Distribution System) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global GDS (Global Distribution System) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

