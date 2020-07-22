Global Mayonnaise Market anticipated growing at 4.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2023 due to rising demand for egg-free spread among vegans

In the food industry, mayonnaise is used as an emulsifier. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and released a research report about the global mayonnaise market that expects a boost for this market at 4.6% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023.

The key factor that is helping the global mayonnaise market growth is increasing consumption of mayonnaise in different cuisines. Other factors enhancing the market growth include the availability of mayonnaise in small & convenient packs, increasing application of mayonnaise in the ready-to-eat food industry, the inclination of consumers towards plant-based products, and rising demand for egg-free spread among the vegans. However, the market growth can face hurdles due to the intense competition among the key players.

The global mayonnaise market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel, packaging, raw material, specialty food type, and lastly, region. As per the distribution channel, this market has been segmented into store-based distribution and non-store based distribution. Among these segments, store-based distribution channel holds the larger market share.

The packaging-based segmentation segments the market into bottles, jar, sachets, and others. Among all segments, bottle packaging is dominating the market share. However, during the forecast period, sachets are expected to grow at a higher rate.

On the basis of raw materials, the market has been segmented into the egg, eggless materials, and others. Although egg-based mayonnaise made is dominating the market share right now, the market share of mayonnaise made from eggless raw material is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. Regarding specialty food type, the market has been segmented into gluten-free, genetically modified organism (GMO)-free, kosher, organic, vegan, and others.

The regional segmentation of the global mayonnaise market has segmented the market into regional markets known as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Europe is the greatest regional market, followed by North America. In this region, the market is growing due to the increasing application of mayonnaise for salad dressing and for ready-to-eat foods. The most important country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the remaining countries in Europe.

Growing craze for fast foods is one of the most important factors that has helped mayonnaise gain popularity in North America. In this region, the most important country-specific markets are the United States of America (USA), Canada, and Mexico. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is growing due to changing lifestyle and consumption pattern in developing countries like China and India. Japan (followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region) is another important country-specific market in this region.

Lastly, the mayonnaise market is due to the increasing use of mayonnaise in different cuisines of different countries in the RoW segment. Countries covered in the RoW segment of this report are Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Key Players

The key players in the global mayonnaise market include ADM Antwerp (Belgium), AR Brands (South Africa), Delicacy Foods (Cyprus), Marina Foods Inc. (USA), Paradise Food Ltd (UK), Solo Foods (South Africa), and Unilever (UK).

Latest Industry News