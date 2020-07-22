Heat Pump Market Growth by 2026| Glen Dimplex Group, Ingersoll Rand, Melrose Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, NIBE Industrier AB, Stiebel Eltron, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Werke, Panasonic

A heat pump is a device that transfers heat energy from one source to another. It is used in both industrial and residential areas. It offers an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners. The heat pumps are used to transfer heat from a cool to a warm space that helps cool the interior temperature.

The global heat pump market is registering significant growth across the globe. The growth of this market is driven by increase in demand for household appliances such as refrigerators and air-conditioners. Furthermore, rise in demand for keeping the house warm in the residential segment due to change in climate conditions fuels the demand for heat pumps.

In addition, favorable government regulations to reduce CO2 emission are further complementing the adoption of heat pumps; thereby, contributing to the global market growth. On the other hand, the high cost of installing a heat pump device restrains the growth of this market. Advanced technologies such as dual-source heat pumps are expected to offer growth opportunities to the market. In addition, heat pumps have witnessed high demand for residential applications, which is further expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the global heat pump market. The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Glen Dimplex Group

Ingersoll Rand Plc

Melrose Industries PLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NIBE Industrier AB

Stiebel Eltron

Vaillant Group

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG

Panasonic Corporation

The global heat pump market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into air-to-air, water source, and geothermal. By application, the market is classified into residential, industrial, and commercial. Residential is the largest segment among all due to significant adoption of heat pumps or space heating, cooling, and other applications. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

