Industry Trend on Outdoor Wi-Fi Market 2020 – 2027 | ALE International, Alvarion Technologies, Avaya Inc

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Outdoor Wi-Fi Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Outdoor Wi-Fi market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The rising popularity and adoption of smartphones, tablets, and Wi-Fi enabled consumer electronics is one of the major factors driving the growth of the outdoor Wi-Fi market. Moreover, the rising population of the mobile workforce and the growing demand for data connectivity in outdoor setups are anticipated to boost the growth of the outdoor Wi-Fi market.

Major key players covered in this report: ALE International, Alvarion Technologies, Avaya Inc, Casa Systems, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise development LP (Aruba Networks), Juniper Networks, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Outdoor Wi-Fi market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Outdoor Wi-Fi market segments and regions.

The global outdoor Wi-Fi market is segmented on the basis of Wi-Fi implementation models, products, services, verticals. On the basis of Wi-Fi implementation models, the market is segmented as municipality networks (city-wide deployments), outdoor hotspots, private networks. On the basis of products, the market is segmented as access points, WLAN controllers, wireless hotspot gateways, others. On the basis of services, the market is segmented as network, planning and design, installation, support, survey and analysis. On the basis of verticals, the market is segmented as healthcare, logistics and transportation, public sector, travel and hospitality, others.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Outdoor Wi-Fi market.

Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

