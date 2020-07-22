Lithium-ion Battery Market growth predicted at 14% till 2027: The Insight Partners Tesla Motors, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung SDI

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Lithium-ion Battery – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$71.04 Bn by 2027.

The leading players in this market are focusing on developing technologies in order to upgrade existing materials to reduce the charging time of Li-ion batteries and to overcome the limitations of the current materials. These up gradations in existing thermally unstable materials are expected to generate substantial growth opportunity for the industry players in the lithium-ion battery market.

In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the lithium-ion battery market. High market share is primarily due to presence of major PEV and PHEV vehicle and E-Bike manufacturers such as BYD, KANDI, Zotye, Phylion and others. The region also includes the presence of high volume (units) electronic device product manufactures such as Toshiba and Samsung. Further, banning of fuel powered motorcycles in China has also resulted the increase penetration of Li-Ion batteries from 6% to 17% in the country. Further, government initiatives to promote in-house manufacturing in developing countries across the region is driving the sales of electronic components in the region thereby the paving the way for growth of Li-ion battery market.

Competitive Landscape: Lithium Ion Battery Market: Tesla Motors Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Power Inc., GS YUASA Corporation, A123 Systems LLC, and Johnson Controls, Inc. among others.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the largest lithium-ion battery market share and would register a CAGR of 14.6%.

Based on the type, Li Co oxide is projected to dominate the lithium-ion battery market.

>60,000 mAh led the lithium-ion battery market by power capacity in 2017.

In 2017, automotive segment dominated the market by application.

The report specifically highlights the Lithium Ion Battery market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Lithium Ion Battery Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

In Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions, the report has analyzed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

