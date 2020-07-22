Nematicides Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity Assessment Forecast To 2024

Market Overview

Nematicides are widely used in the agricultural segment to restrict the nematode attack on the agricultural produce by inhibiting or killing the nematodes responsible for the crop diseases. Increasing demand for food grains coupled and shrinking cultivating land are expected to drive the demand for nematicides. Apart from the agriculture use, nematicides are increasingly used in the horticulture, floriculture, domestic, and commercial pest management program.

The amount of crop-loss due to nematode attack is increasing rapidly, which is a great concern among the farmers and crop producers. Thus, the demand for the Nematicides Market has increased to a greater extent due to adequate disease control support and increases in the crop productivity. Additionally, rising demand for organic fruits, vegetables, and cereals and pulses is projected to drive the growth of the global nematicides market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for agricultural products is driving the growth of the market due to increased crop production along with food security and crop-damage. Additionally, high acceptance for integrated pest management (IPM) by the crop cultivator’s is adding fuel to the growth of the nematicides market.

Downstream analysis

The global nematicides market is segmented into type, application, and form.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into organophosphates, carbamates, fumigants, bio-nematicides, and others. Among all, the fumigant segment is dominating the market followed by bio-nematicides owing to its higher use on fruits & vegetables.

Based on the form, it is segmented into powder, liquid, and others. The liquid form segement is dominating the market owing to its easy use.

Based on the application, the nematicides market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals & pulses, oilseeds & grains, and others. Among all the applications, fruits and vegetables segment is dominating the market.

Competitive analysis

The major players in the nematicides market

Regional Analysis

The global nematicides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is dominating the nematicides market followed by Europe. The U.S. accounts for a higher use of nematicides for the protection of fruits and vegetables from nematodes owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of using nematicides. Furthermore, high demand for organic fruits and vegetables from the farmers is considered to be key driving factor in this region.

