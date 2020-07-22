Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), also known as Devic disease, is a chronic disorder of the brain and spinal cord dominated by inflammation of the optic nerve (optic neuritis) and inflammation of the spinal cord (myelitis). Classically, it was felt to be a monophasic illness, consisting of episodes of inflammation of one or both optic nerves and the spinal cord over a short period of time (days or weeks) but, after the initial episode, no recurrence. It is now recognized that most patients satisfying current criteria for NMOSD experience repeated attacks separated by periods of remission. The interval between attacks may be weeks, months or years. In its early stages, NMOSD may be confused with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The characteristic symptoms of NMOSD are either optic neuritis or myelitis; either may occur as the first symptom. Optic neuritis is inflammation, of the optic nerve (optic neuritis) leading to pain inside the eye which rapidly is followed by loss of clear vision (acuity). Usually, only one eye is affected (unilateral) although both eyes may be involved simultaneously (bilateral). NMOSD may or may not be preceded by a prodromal upper respiratory infection.

DelveInsight's 'Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to the Orphanet, NMO has a worldwide distribution and estimated prevalence of 1-2/100,000.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder is more common among females as compared to males.

According to the “Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association”, NMOSD can affect children as young as 3 years and adults as old as 90 years. The onset of NMOSD varies from childhood to adulthood, and the average age of onset is about 40.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders. Epidemiological studies of the uncommon disorder Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) may be difficult to interpret because of the evolving nature of diagnostic criteria, differences in the definition and accuracy of NMOSD diagnosis , the completeness of case ascertainment, and variability in assays for the disease‐specific biomarker aquaporin‐4 (AQP4)‐IgG. A sub‐group of patients with the clinical syndrome NMOSD lack detectable AQP4‐IgG and in these cases an accurate diagnosis requires precise diagnostic algorithms and longitudinal follow‐up. Knowledge of NMOSD epidemiology is critical for appropriate allocation of healthcare resources.

Greater than 95% of patients with NMOSD report no relatives with the disease, but approximately 3% report having other relatives with the condition. There is a strong association with a personal or family history of autoimmunity, which are present in 50% of cases. NMOSD is regarded as an autoimmune disease though the exact cause for the autoimmunity is unknown.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder report provides a detailed overview explaining Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder epidemiology.

Key Benefit of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology Report

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market

Quantify patient populations in the global Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder population by its epidemiology

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Disease Background and Overview Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Patient Journey Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

