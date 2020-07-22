North America to Dominate the Global Food Safety Testing Market

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global food safety testing market is projected to reach USD 27,334.4 million, with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2025 (forecast period). The report explores the impact of COVID-19 on the food safety testing market, based on testing techniques, tested targets, and the region. In terms of insights, the report sheds light on emerging and high-growth segments of the food safety testing industry, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Food safety testing is the testing of food products for disease-causing organisms, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. The global food safety testing market is projected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Increased outbreaks of foodborne diseases worldwide and the implementation of strict food safety regulations support the demand for food safety testing. However, limited supporting infrastructure in developing economies restricts the market growth. Focusing on the development of advanced rapid technologies provides lucrative opportunities for market players to grow.

Market Dynamics

The global food safety testing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of foodborne illness has led to the implementation of strict food safety regulations. In the United States, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) controls the safety of imported and exported food products. It is also responsible for inspecting products at ports and borders, as well as for the labeling of food products. In the United Kingdom, the Food Safety Agency (FSA) tackles foodborne diseases and tracks the stages of diseases caused by various pathogens. However, the regulations vary by region. In the United States, for instance, there is a zero-tolerance policy for the presence of L. Monocytogens in any ready-to-eat food items. However, the laws of the European Union generally allow count up to 100 cfu/g at the end of the shelf life of such items. In addition, in the US, food manufacturers/processors subject to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) standards must comply with the US Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act and acquire the required certifications. However, limited support for infrastructure in developing countries restricts the growth of the global market.

The food processing industry in developing countries is extremely diverse and dominated by small regional players. The lack of necessary supporting infrastructure in countries such as Ethiopia, Cuba, and Bangladesh hinders the establishment of testing laboratories. Moreover, these countries do not have adequate food safety testing systems due to several constraints such as limited awareness, economic uncertainty, and lack of government support. Such factors are expected to restrain the growth of the food safety testing market, particularly in emerging economies.

Segmentation

The global food safety testing market has been segmented into food type and Contaminant.

Based on food type, the global food safety testing market has been divided into dairy products, cereals & grains, meat, poultry, & seafood products, processed food, fruits & vegetables, and others. The meat, poultry, & seafood products segment is expected to dominate the global market and reach USD 8,547.4 million by the end of 2025. The fruits & vegetable segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

Based on containment, the global food safety testing market has been divided into Pathogen and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Pathogen contaminants led the global food safety testing market, accounting for more than USD 6 billion in 2018. Pathogen testing is primarily done for meat, poultry, seafood, and dairy products. High applicability in a variety of segments, along with a high number of patients observing illnesses caused by pathogens, is fuelling business growth. Salmonella is a significant contributor to food safety tests for pathogens. Pathogens can cause diseases such as diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, nausea, and chronic illness. Moreover, such diseases caused by the prevalence of pathogens in food can range from mild to severe.

The food safety testing market for genetically modified organisms (GMOs) is expected to be almost 7.5% CAGR between 2019 and 2025. Changing government labeling regulations for GMOs will boost the growth of the industry. Approximately 175 million hectares of genetically modified crops are cultivated in more than 25 countries, with the U.S. leading global production. Developing regulations on GMOs requiring producers to disclose GMOs in their products will create new growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global market for food safety testing has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to display a dominant market share in food safety testing during the forecast period. The market share in the region was 39.83% in 2018. The US is one of the main contributors to the development of the North American economy. The market in the region is estimated to have a substantial CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Changes in patterns of consumption, widespread outbreaks of foodborne diseases, developments in food safety sciences, and identification of new threats have resulted in numerous steps being taken by government agencies such as the FSIS. Such agencies have helped reduce the outbreak of foodborne diseases, reducing the burden on the health sector. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global food safety testing market in North America during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 on the food safety testing market in the North American region is influenced mainly by the growing consumer perception of food safety. The region is also one of the largest buyers of packaged and processed food. Significant investment in R&D and technical advances for laboratories and test kits is projected to have a positive effect on the food safety testing industry in North America.

In addition, the European market holds a significant share of the global food safety testing market due to the rising concern for food safety.

Key Players

The prominent participants in the global food safety testing market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bureau Veritas (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (UK), ALS Limited (Australia), Neogen Corporation (US), AsureQuality Ltd. (New Zealand), TÜV SÜD (Germany), and ADPEN Laboratories Inc. (US).