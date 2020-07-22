Peer to Peer Lending Market Worldwide Market Opportunities Assessment to 2027| Avant, Funding Circle, Kabbage, Lending Club, LendingTree, On Deck Capital, Prosper Marketplace, RateSetter, Social Finance, Zopa

Virtual power plant, an aggregated decentralized power plant, consisting of decentralized power systems with the purpose to integrate different distributed energy sources such as solar PV cells, wind turbines, and hydroelectric plants. Additionally, virtual power plant offers efficient power generation even at peak load periods with a scope to trade or sell power in trading market.

Virtual power plant is medium scale power generating unit integrating different renewable energy sources for solar, wind and other flexible power consumers and storage systems. A virtual power plant consists of different mixed assets that are connected via central control system processing wide range of information, such as current prices at the power exchange, price and weather forecasts, and grid information of the system operators.

Growing penetration for renewable energy in power generation sector coupled with shifting trend of power grids from centralized to distributed is expected to drive the market growth. Further reduction in energy cost and easy accessibility of energy storage will boost the market demand.

The global virtual power plant market is segmented based on technology, end user, and region. Based on technology, it is categorized into distribution generation, demand response, and mixed asset. Based on end user, it is divided into commercial, industrial, and residential. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players have adopted product launch, business expansion, and partnerships to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, Enel X Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Limejump Ltd., and others.

