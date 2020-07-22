PERSONAL AND ENTRY LEVEL STORAGE MARKET SIZE, STATUS SEGMENTATION, DEMAND, GROWTH, TREND, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TO 2027

The personal and entry level storage is experiencing a massive demand with rising in data generation and need for backup of the same. High proliferation of the internet, advancements in technology and increasing penetration of smart devices such as laptops, phones are directly influencing the current market landscape. The North American market is experiencing high demands with extensive media and entertainment industry as an end-user.

The global personal and entry level storage market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing penetration of the internet, coupled with a rising volume of digital data. Moreover, the low cost of storage devices is further expected to boost market growth. However, data privacy and security concerns are likely to hamper the growth of personal and entry level storage market. On the other hand, the growing need for data backup is expected to offer significant opportunities to the major players of the personal and entry level storage market during the forecast period.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.Cisco Systems, Inc.

2.Dell Inc.

3.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

4.Hitachi Vantara

5.IBM Corporation

6.NetApp, Inc.

7.Seagate Technology LLC

8.Symantec Corporation

9.Toshiba Corporation

10.Western Digital Corporation

The “Global Personal And Entry Level Storage Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of personal and entry level storage market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technology, industry vertical and geography. The global personal and entry level storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading personal and entry level storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global personal and entry level storage market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as cloud based storage and non-cloud based storage. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Cloud based storage and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as media and entertainment, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, public sector and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global personal and entry level storage market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The personal and entry level storage market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

