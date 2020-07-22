Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market: Year 2017-2027 and its detail analysis by focusing on top key players like AB Volvo, Aptiv, Continental , Daimler AG, Denso Corporation, NVIDIA

The semi-autonomous and autonomous truck are increasingly gaining momentum among the trucking and freight transport vertical. These trucks are equipped with various ADAS features and sensors that help in improving road safety while also meeting the need of driver shortage. The market is currently in the budding stage and thus has huge potential in the developed regions. Presence of major manufacturers in Europe is expected to positively influence the growth in the region during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: AB Volvo, Aptiv, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Denso Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, PACCAR Inc, TomTom International BV, Waymo LLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

What is the Dynamics of Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market?

The semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of autonomous navigation coupled with the increasing polarity of such solutions. Furthermore, an increase in road safety is yet another factor fuelling market growth. However, data security and cyber-attacks may hamper the growth of the semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the advent of connected vehicles and 5G is likely to create growth prospects for market players in the future.

What is the SCOPE of Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market?

The “Global Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market with detailed market segmentation by ADAS feature, propulsion type, sensor type, and geography. The global semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market is segmented on the basis of ADAS feature, propulsion type, and sensor type. Based on ADAS feature, the market is segmented as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, highway pilot, and others. On the basis of the propulsion type, the market is segmented as electric, hybrid, and diesel. The market on the basis of the sensor type is classified as camera, Li-DAR, radar, and ultrasonic.

What is the Regional Framework of Semi-autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The semi-autonomous and autonomous truck market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

