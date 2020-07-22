Silicon Wafers Industry Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures, Demand and Supply to 2022

Silicon Wafers industry Grows as the Demand for Diverse Electronic Products Goes Up

Silicon wafer is quite common in all types of electronic devices and is a basic material used to manufacture semiconductors. Within the electronics sector, a silicon wafer can be described as a thin slice of semiconductor material that helps fabricate integrated circuits as well as other micro-devices. These wafers act as the substrate for all the microelectronic devices and are subject to several microfabrication process steps such as etching, ion implantation or doping, deposition of different materials, as well as photolithographic patterning. The increasing significance of connected cars is revolutionizing the automotive industry. With the advent of technologies like automatic braking systems and adaptive cruise control, the silicon wafer market is bound to grow exponentially in the years to come. Trends like touch-free human-machine interfaces, connectivity features in cars, and IoT will also enhance the market growth. As per MRFR report, the market stands to gain a CAGR of 8.5% that will drive the earning of the market to 503 million in the forecast period.

Advancements in the silicon wafer market have been brought on by the accelerated demand for diverse electronic products. Silicon wafer is the most essential element of semiconductors. Silicon wafer is an integral part of integrated circuits, and almost every electronic equipment around us makes use of semiconductor devices such as information devices like PCs, smartphones, tablets, wearable computers, and others along with home appliances like air conditioners and TVs; as well as means of transportation like cars and trains, to name a few. Technological advancements aimed at elevating the capabilities of silicon wafers can do wonders for the global market in the following years. The miniaturization of electronics is picking up speed as a significant trend in the market, followed by innovations in the IoT.

Segmentation

The Silicon Wafers industry segmentation is done on the basis of size, type and application. Based on size, the Silicon Wafers industry consists of 200mm, 300mm, 150 mm, and 450mm. The type segment of the Silicon Wafers industry is divided into N-Type and P-Type. By the application, the Silicon Wafers industry segmentation includes integrated circuits, solar cells, photoelectric cells, and others. The rising prevalence of automation within the automotive sector can also stimulate the growth of the silicon wafer market. The elevated demand for vehicle electrification, as well as the rising connectivity, can boost the number of research and development (R&D) in the industry. The emergence of the latest technologies, like Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), will prove to be beneficial for the industry as well.

Regional Assessment

The Silicon Wafers industry in Asia Pacific can expand quite remarkably in the near future, thanks to the thriving automotive sector and the numerous government initiatives spurring foreign investments within the automotive sector. The booming electronics industry in China, as well as India, can also work in favor of the regional market. The advent of Industry 4.0 and the latest technologies like IoT and AI in the automotive industry is touted to trigger the demand for silicon wafers for better performance as well as smooth operation of the vehicle. Demand for silicon wafers is most likely to mount emphatically in the coming years, especially in industries like electronics, the solar industry, consumer electronics and automobile, and more. Massive capital investments combined with the increasing consumption rates are anticipated to boost the demand for silicon wafer in the near future. The growing preference for renewable energy such as wind and solar in the face of rising environmental damage is being viewed as a lucrative opportunity for market players, who are busy expanding their product capacity to cater to the future demand. The North American Silicon Wafers industry is predicted to grow on the backing of the increasing number of solar panel installations. The leading markets in the region are the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico, given the rising adoption of solar energy and the increasing use of electronic devices such as tablets and smartphones.

Key Players

The foremost players working in the Silicon Wafers industry are Addison Engineering (CA), Advance Semiconductor Inc.(U.S.), Renewable Energy Corporation (Norway), Siltronic AG (Germany), MEMC Electronic Materials Inc.(California), Elkem AS (Norway), LG Siltron Inc. (South Korea), Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd. (Japan), and SUMCO Corp.(Japan) among others.

