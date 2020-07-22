SMS Firewall Market 2020| Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional and Global Forecast to 2023

The global SMS firewall market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 3.31 billion by 2023, exhibiting a growth rate of 10.5% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global SMS firewall market is mainly driven by the growing demand for A2P messaging among corporate enterprises, as it provides a direct communication channel between the company and the customer.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global SMS firewall market include Defne Telecommunications A.S., NewNet Communication Technologies, NetNumber Inc., Global Wavenet Limited, Cloudmark Inc., Anam Technologies Ltd., Twilio Inc., Tata Communications Limited (TCL), AMD Telecom S.A., and SAP SE.

In July 2019, Route Mobile announced the acquisition of 365squared, a European provider of SMS analytics and filtering services.

Segmentation:

The global SMS firewall market is segmented on the basis of SMS type, service, organization type, end use, and region.

By SMS type, the global SMS firewall market is segmented into application to person (A2P) messaging, person to application (P2A) messaging, and others. A2P messaging is likely to dominate the global SMS firewall market over the forecast period due to the growing use of A2P messaging by companies in a number of industries.

By service, the global SMS firewall market is segmented into SMS, A2P SMS, SMS fraud, USSD, send routing info, signaling errors, and others.

By organization type, the global SMS firewall market is segmented into small and midsized enterprises and large enterprises.

By end use, the global SMS firewall market is segmented into media and entertainment, BFSI, retail and wholesale, telecom and IT, manufacturing, healthcare, government, industrial, education, healthcare and life sciences, and others.

Regional Analysis:

SMS Firewall Industry is likely to be dominated by North America over the forecast period, as the region is rife with the latest in telecommunication technology and has experienced widespread adoption of advances in telecom technology to improve business operation and communication. Widespread adoption of A2P messaging in North America is likely to remain a major driver for the SMS firewall market in the region, as A2P SMS is a well-established part of how companies in the U.S. and Canada approach consumers. The increasing presence of leading technology developers in the telecom sector in the U.S. is also likely to be a key driver for the SMS firewall market in North America.

Europe is also likely to hold a leading share in the global SMS firewall market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for A2P messaging as a consumer outreach mechanism. Leading players in the European market are investing in strong SMS firewall systems to reduce the cost of A2P messaging and reduce the amount of spam delivered through A2P messaging. The increasing threat of cybercrime by using telecommunication channels for personal identification is also likely to be a major driver for the SMS firewall market in Europe over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the various ways in which A2P messaging can be misused is likely to remain the key driver for the SMS firewall market in Europe over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is also likely to exhibit steady growth in the global SMS firewall market over the forecast period, though the region is not likely to overtake either of North America or Europe in the near future. The growing number of mobile phones sold in developing APAC countries and the high population of countries in Southeast Asia as well as India and China have been the major drivers for the SMS firewall market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Lack of awareness about cybercrime and the vulnerability of A2P messaging to the same is likely to be a key restraint against the SMS firewall market in Asia Pacific, with many users in the region preferring to use their phones purely for personal communication. China, Japan, and India are likely to be the leading markets for SMS firewall systems in Asia Pacific over the forecast period

