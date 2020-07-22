Transplant Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook.

Transplant Diagnostics Market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn in 2027 from US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global transplant diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global transplant diagnostics market, based on product & services was segmented as, instruments, reagents & consumables and software & services. In 2018, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product & services. However, the software & services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The demand for reagents & consumables is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the rising need for diagnostic as well as research purposes.

The market for transplant diagnostics is expected to grow due to factors such as, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation and rising cell based research activities. In addition, the opportunities being offered from emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Abbott Illumina, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. bioMérieux SA QIAGEN Hologic Inc. Luminex Corporation Omixon Inc.

The Transplant Diagnostics Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Transplant Diagnostics Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

