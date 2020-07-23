Actinic Keratosis Epidemiology Forecast Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched its new report on Actinic Keratosis Epidemiology

DelveInsight’s Actinic Keratosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Actinic Keratosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Actinic keratosis (AK) is a chronic and prevalent disease affecting areas of sun-exposed skin where visible and

subclinical, non-visible lesions coexist. This area of sun-damaged skin is prone to the development of further

visible AK lesions and sun-related skin cancer and is known as ‘field cancerization’. AK lesions are being represented as small scaly patches that can be flat or slightly raised. Their color can range from one’s skin tone to a reddish-brown color. They differ in size from 3 mm to 10 mm across, and they may gradually enlarge. AK lesions appear on areas which are most commonly exposed to sun, such as the face, scalp, shoulders, neck, the back of the hands and forearms, etc

Request for Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/actinic-keratosis-epidemiology-forecast

AK is not a fatal condition, it is important to understand its morbidity, particularly the effects on quality of life. However, prospective analyses found that as individuals developed new AKs over time, their skin-related quality of life did not change, suggesting that AK count may be an indicator rather than a cause of worse skin-related quality of life. There are several different clinical variants of AK, such as Classic, Hypertrophic or hyperkeratotic, Proliferative, AK with cutaneous horn, Actinic Chelitis, Pigmented AK, and Bowenoid AK.

The Actinic Keratosis epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Actinic Keratosis epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030. The DelveInsight Actinic Keratosis report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

The Actinic Keratosis report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Actinic Keratosis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Actinic Keratosis in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Actinic Keratosis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Actinic Keratosis

The report provides the segmentation of the Actinic Keratosis epidemiology

AK is more prevalent among male than female population. DelveInsight estimates that the male-to-female

ratios of AK patients differ among various countries, but a male excess is a consistent finding among all

countries except Italy.

ratios of AK patients differ among various countries, but a male excess is a consistent finding among all countries except Italy. As per the estimation by DelveInsight’s analysts, the United States had the highest prevalence of Actinic

Keratosis with 66,733,101 prevalent population in 2017.

Keratosis with 66,733,101 prevalent population in 2017. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population with 8,294,972 cases followed

by the United Kingdom with prevalent population of 5,419,455 in 2017. On the other hand, Japan has the

lowest prevalent population with 700,954 cases in 2017.

by the United Kingdom with prevalent population of 5,419,455 in 2017. On the other hand, Japan has the lowest prevalent population with 700,954 cases in 2017. Our analysis also suggests that due to the high prevalence of AK and potential for lesions to become

cancerous, maximum patients are treated.

Request for Free Sample Page:- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/actinic-keratosis-epidemiology-forecast

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Actinic Keratosis

3. Actinic Keratosis: Disease Background and Overview

4. Actinic Keratosis Patient Journey

5. Actinic Keratosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Actinic Keratosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Actinic Keratosis Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

ABOUT DELVEINSIGHT

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

CONTACT US:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330