Actinic Keratosis Pipeline Insight, 2020 LEADING COMPANIES AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS BY DELVEINSIGHT

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched its new report on Actinic Keratosis Pipeline Insight 2020

Actinic Keratosis Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Actinic Keratosis market. A detailed picture of the Actinic Keratosis pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Actinic Keratosis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Actinic Keratosis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Actinic Keratosis pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Actinic Keratosis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Actinic keratosis (AK) is a chronic and prevalent disease affecting areas of sun-exposed skin where visible and

subclinical, non-visible lesions coexist. This area of sun-damaged skin is prone to the development of further

visible AK lesions and sun-related skin cancer and is known as ‘field cancerization’. AK lesions are being represented as small scaly patches that can be flat or slightly raised. Their color can range from one’s skin tone to a reddish-brown color. They differ in size from 3 mm to 10 mm across, and they may gradually enlarge. AK lesions appear on areas which are most commonly exposed to sun, such as the face, scalp, shoulders, neck, the back of the hands and forearms, etc

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Actinic Keratosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Actinic Keratosis treatment.

treatment. Actinic Keratosis key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Actinic Keratosis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Among the currently approved topical therapies, i.e., Imiquimod 3.75% (Zyclara), Imiquimod 5% (Aldara),

5-fluorouracil (Efudex; Carac), Diclofenac 3% (Solaraze), Ingenol mebutate (Picato), and others, Imiquimod

3.75%, and 5% account for maximum market share followed by 5-fluorouracil.

Many major players, such as Athenex, Vidac Pharma, DFB Soria, and others are working toward the

development of new topical therapies. There are many promising candidates in the late stage of clinical

development, for the treatment of AK, which are expected to create an impact on the AK market. Expected

launch of upcoming therapies, such as Tirbanibulin (Athenex), VDA-1102 (Vidac Pharma), SOR 007 (DFB

Soria), and others will propel the market forward during the forecast period [2020–2030].

Aldara (Bausch Health Companies)

Zyclara (Bausch Health Companies)

Solaraze (Sandoz Pharmaceuticals)

Efudex (Bausch Health Companies)

Picato (LEO Pharma)

And Many others

KX01 Ointment (Athenex Co.)

VDA-1102 (Vidac Pharma)

SOR007 (DFB Soria)

Table of content

1. Report Introduction

2. Actinic Keratosis

3. Actinic Keratosis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Actinic Keratosis – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Actinic Keratosis Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Actinic Keratosis Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Actinic Keratosis Discontinued Products

13. Actinic Keratosis Product Profiles

14. Actinic Keratosis Key Companies

15. Actinic Keratosis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Actinic Keratosis Unmet Needs

18. Actinic Keratosis Future Perspectives

19. Actinic Keratosis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

22. About DelveInsight

