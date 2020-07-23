Alport Syndrome Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Alport Syndrome (also referred to as hereditary nephritis) is an inherited progressive form of glomerular disease that is often associated with sensorineural hearing loss and ocular abnormalities. Patients with Alport Syndrome will experience progressive loss of kidney function. Almost all patients experience blood in their urine (hematuria) as well as proteinuria at symptom onset. The kidneys lose function as this condition progresses, resulting in kidney failure.

There are three genetic Sub-divisions. X-linked Alport Syndrome (XLAS) is the most common; in these families affected males typically have more severe disease than affected females. In autosomal recessive Alport Syndrome (ARAS) the severity of disease in affected males and females is similar. There is also an autosomal dominant form (ADAS) that affects males and females with equal severity. Alport Syndrome is caused by mutations in specific genes.

DelveInsight's 'Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Alport Syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report covers the detailed information of the Alport Syndrome epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

As per NORD, in 2019, Alport Syndrome is estimated to affect approximately 1 in 5,000-10,000 people in the general population in the United States, which means that approximately 30,000-60,000 people in the United States have the disorder.

According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, 2019, Alport Syndrome is estimated to account for 3% of children with chronic kidney disease and 0.2% of adults with end-stage renal disease in the United States. In XLAS, males are affected more severely than females. In the autosomal forms of Alport syndrome, males and females are affected with equal severity.



Alport Syndrome Epidemiology

People with Alport Syndrome frequently develop sensory neural hearing loss, which is caused by abnormalities of the inner ear, during late childhood or early adolescence. Affected individuals may also have misshapen lenses in the eyes (anterior lenticonus) and abnormal coloration of the light sensitive tissue at the back of the eye (retina). These eye abnormalities seldom lead to vision loss.

Males and females are often not equally affected, but males tend to be more badly affected, while females may only ever have blood and protein in urine, and possibly high blood pressure. A few females, however, will develop CKD, usually in later life. Significant hearing loss, eye abnormalities, and progressive kidney disease are more common in males with Alport Syndrome than in affected females.

Alport Syndrome epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Alport Syndrome epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

Alport Syndrome epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

historical and forecasted patient pool of Alport Syndrome in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Alport Syndrome.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

Alport Syndrome causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns . The Alport Syndrome report provides a detailed overview explaining

The Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Alport Syndrome in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Alport Syndrome epidemiology.

Key Benefit of Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Report

The Alport Syndrome Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Alport Syndrome market

patient populations in the global Alport Syndrome market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans Quantifyto improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Alport Syndrome therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Alport Syndrome population by its epidemiology Understand the magnitude ofby its epidemiology

The Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

According to Watson et al. 2018, in the X-linked disease form, the most common type of Alport Syndrome, about 50% of males require dialysis or kidney transplantation by age 25 years, and approximately 90% develop ESRD before age 40. Female patients with X-linked Alport syndrome have a better prognosis with about 12% developing end-stage renal disease (ESRD) by age 40. By age 60, this rate increases to about 30% and by 60 years of age, the rate of ESRD approaches 40%.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Alport Syndrome Alport Syndrome Disease Background and Overview Alport Syndrome Patient Journey Alport Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Alport Syndrome Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Alport Syndrome Alport Syndrome Unmet Needs

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

