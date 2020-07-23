Body Fat Measurement Market Growth by 2027| Beurer GmbH, PT. OMRON Healthcare, Tanita, Inbody, General Electric Company, DMS Imaging, Hologic, COSMED srl, Exertech

Driving factors of the body fat measurement market are rapid growth in the obese population and metabolic disorders, and increasing government initiatives to encourage adoption of healthy lifestyle. However, high equipment cost is likely to obstruct the growth of the body fat measurement market during the forecast period.

The U.S. health club industry is serving the health, fitness, and wellness needs of consumers. Over 71.5 million consumers used U.S. health clubs in 2018, a record high since 1987. The number of members totaled around 62.5 million, that is 2.6% rise from 60.9 million in the year 2017. In all, consumershave increased their health clubs visits which is around 6 billion visits in 2018. As per the study conducted by the International Health, Racquet & Sports club Association (IHRSA) as part of the Physical Activity Council (PAC), around 1 out of 5 Americans (20.8%) have at least one U.S. health club or studio membership.

Since 2008, health clubs membership has increased by 37.1%, whereas the total number of club-members has increased by around 34%. The total number of health club visits in 2018 has reachedto 6.1 billion visits from 4.3 billion in 2008. Therefore, of increasing number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics, and sports rehabilitation centers is likely to boost the demand for Body Fat Measurement devices during the forecast period.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Beurer GmbH

2. PT. OMRON Healthcare

3. Tanita

4. Inbody Co. Ltd.

5. General Electric Company

6. DMS Imaging

7. Hologic Inc.

8. COSMED srl

9. Exertech

10. ACCUFITNESS, LLC

The global body fat measurement is segmented by product, and end user. The body fat measurement market, by product, is segmented into bioimpedance analyzers, body fat skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry. The bioimpedance analyzers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. On the basis of end-user, the body fat measurement market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics and fitness centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, however, fitness clubs’ segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

