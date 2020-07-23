Bone Growth Stimulators Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2026| Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Dropbox, Egnyte, Copy, SpiderOak, Box, Buffalo

Bone growth stimulators are used for bone growth, which also aid in broken bone healing process. Bone growth stimulators help in production of new bone cells and work in case of all fractures. In addition, it is used for healing of long leg bones such as tibia and in surgical procedures such as spinal fusions, which are difficult to heal. Bone growth stimulators include bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins, and platelet-rich plasma.

Rise in number of trauma and accident cases, increase in prevalence of arthritis, surge in inclination of patients toward minimally invasive & non-invasive surgical treatments, rise in geriatric population, and rapid demand and adoption of platelet-rich plasma and bone morphogenetic proteins are some factors that fuel the growth of the bone growth stimulators market. In addition, rise in cases of diabetes and other medical conditions such as obesity, vascular disease, and renal disorders are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, bone growth stimulation products offer more benefits compared to traditional surgical therapies such as cost-effective and safe alternative mode to treat orthopedic diseases and bone fracture treatment. However, stringent approval process and limited medical reimbursement policies for bone stimulation products are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Arthrex

Inc.

Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners (Bioventus LLC)

Colfax Corporation (DJO Global

Inc)

Isto Biologics

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

Medtronic Plc

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

and Zimmer Biomet Holdings

The bone growth stimulators market is segmented into product, application, distribution channel, and region. By product, it is categorized into bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenetic proteins, and platelet-rich plasma. Depending on application, it is classified into spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union & nonunion bone fractures, oral & maxillofacial surgeries, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into hospitals & clinics, home care, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

