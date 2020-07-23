Burn Care Market Worldwide Market Opportunities Assessment to 2027| 3M, B Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group, Essity AB, Integra Lifesciences, Investor AB, Medline Industries, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew

Burn is an injury to tissue or skin caused due to electricity, radiation, heat, and chemicals. In most cases, fire and hot liquids are the common causes of burn, besides which smoking, and violence among people may lead to burn injuries. Burn injuries can be prevented through precautions such protecting body from heat, flames, radiation, and chemicals. Minor burns can be managed with simple pain medication treatment, whereas major burns require prolonged treatment in hospitals and specialized burn centers.

The three types of burns include first-degree burns, second-degree burns, and third-degree burns. First-degree burn burns are superficial burns, as they affect the outer layer of skin. Second-degree burns are partial thickness burns which affect the outer layer of skin, known as epidermis, and part of the second layer of skin known as dermis. Third-degree burns disrupt two complete layers of skin such as epidermis and dermis. Advanced burn care, burn care biologics, and traditional burn care products are used in the treatment of these burns.

Increase in incidence of burn injuries, advancements in burn care products & management, rise in awareness among people about the available burn care & treatment options, increase in demand for skin grafts & substitutes, and rise in government expenditure on healthcare are the key factors that fuel the growth of the global burn care market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

3M (Acelity Inc.)

B Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group Plc

Essity AB (BSN Medical Gmbh)

Integra Lifesciences (Derma Sciences)

Investor AB (M?lnlycke Health Care AB)

Medline Industries

Inc.

Medtronic Plc. (Covidien)

and Smith & Nephew Plc.

The global burn care market is segmented into product, depth of burn, end user, and region. By product, the market is categorized into advanced burn care, biologics, traditional burn care, and others. Advanced burn care is subsegmented into alginate dressings, collagen dressings, hydrogel dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, wound contact layers, film dressings, foam dressings, and others. Traditional burn care is subdivided into tapes and dressings. On the basis of depth of burn, the market is segregated into minor burns, partial-thickness burns, and full-thickness burns. Depending on end user, it is classified into hospitals, physician offices, home care, and others. Hospitals is further bifurcated into inpatient hospitals and outpatient hospitals. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

