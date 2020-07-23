Crowd Analytics Marke Size, Share, Opportunity, Challenges, Trends and Forecast to 2022

Crowd analytics is an optimized business solution, which delivers insightful analysis of crowd mobility at mass gathering places, such as airport & railway terminals, city malls, retail stores, convention centers, stadium, and others. The data obtained from various sources, including closed circuit television camera (CCTV), commercial off-the-shelf camera, and first & third party consumer data are channelized through sophisticated artificial intelligence methods to present predictive crowd flow models and customer preference patterns. It helps to deliver information about crowd mobility, public queues, wait time, asset utilization, and occupancies, which improve operational efficiencies of retail and transport terminal authorities by controlling and monitoring the mass. Several international airports, retail malls, and city authorities have opted for crowd analytics solutions for various applications including infrastructure planning, people tracking & management, project cost estimation, and other public arrangements. In February 2017, Stansted Airport, the fourth busiest airport of the UK, implemented the crowd analytics technology to optimize real-time experience of passengers.

Scope of the Report

The global crowd analytics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in ICT spending by the government of the several developed and the developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, surge in international and domestic travelers fuel the need to adopt crowd analytics to facilitate passenger management at various travel gateways, such as airport, railway, and metro terminals. In 2016, the Indian railways implemented intelligent video analytics at Chennai Central and Egmore railway stations to enable passenger control and monitoring. According to the Airport Councils International, a 6.78% rise in airlines passengers was observed in 2016, as compared to that of 2015, which is anticipated to augment the market growth in the near future. However, lack of awareness and slow infrastructure development in the regions including Africa and Latin America are expected to hamper the crowd analytics market growth.

Top Key Players:

The key players operating in the global crowd analytics market include AGT International GmbH, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Limited, Geodan Next, Mira, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Savannah Simulations AG, Spigit, Inc., Walkbase, and others. These players have adopted strategies, such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their crowd analytics market penetration.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides in-depth market analysis of the global crowd analytics market, outlining the current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for investments.

The key players have been analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

Holistic approach of segmentation is carried out through our in-depth market study and discussions with several industry expertise globally.

The report provides highlights of the top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the industry.

The key players positioning is derived with thorough consideration of their industry penetration, product expansion, and strategic developments in the recent years.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION

Software

Service

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-premise

Cloud

BY APPLICATION

Safety & Security

Crowd Flow Management

Mobility & Tracking

Others (Campaign Planning and Customer Engagement)

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

