Homecare Medical Equipment Market Growth, Trends, Business, Opportunity and Challenges up to 2023

Homecare medical equipment (HME) refers to medical devices used to provide safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable environment to patients. These devices facilitate easy recovery of the patients by improving their quality of life. The global homecare medical equipment market was valued at $21,912 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $35,183 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023.

The growth of the global homecare medical equipment market is driven by the increase in incidence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness of HME and technological advancements are expected to fuel the market growth. However, surge in concerns related to patient safety and difficulty in adapting to medical devices restrain the growth. The growth potential in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to provide numerous opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The major companies profiled in the report include, Arkray Incorporated, Baxter International Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Carefusion Corporation, Invacare Corporation, General Electric Company, Hill-Rom Holdings Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries Incorporated, Medtronic plc, Omron Corporation, Resmed Corporation, and Smiths group plc.

The global homecare medical equipment market is segmented into functionality and region. Based on functionality, it is divided into therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring equipment, and mobility assist & patient support equipment. The therapeutic equipment is further classified into homecare respiratory therapy equipment, homecare IV equipment, homecare dialysis equipment, and other homecare therapeutic equipment. The market by homecare respiratory equipment is sub-divided into continuous positive airway pressure equipment, oxygen delivery equipment, ventilators, nebulizers, and humidifiers. The continuous positive airway pressure equipment is categorized into CPAP machines, CPAP masks & related interfaces, CPAP accessories, and oxygen delivery equipment. The market based on oxygen delivery equipment is classified into oxygen concentrators, homecare liquid oxygen containers, oxygen cannula, and other homecare oxygen delivery equipment

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

