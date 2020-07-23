IT Services Market Share Prognosticated Huge Profit by 2027 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

The growing adoption of IT services among enterprises owing to manifold benefits, such as accurate forecasting, thereby helping to optimize the business operations, minimizing the wastage, and growing the organizational revenues. Further, the rapid growth of IIoT across the industries, thereby IT services are gaining traction which also fueling the growth of the IT services market during the forecast period.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Accenture plc

– Capgemini SE

– Cognizant

– DXC Technology

– Fujitsu Ltd.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Growing dependency on cloud services coupled with the rising infrastructure upgrading activities is significantly driving the demand for IT services across the globe. However, the high cost associated with IT services is the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, rising investments in the IT infrastructure and growing adoption of IT services across multiple industry verticals such as BFSI, telecom, government, healthcare, retail, and among other sectors are expected to boom the growth of the IT services market.

The “Global IT Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IT services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview IT services market with detailed market segmentation as service type, application, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global IT services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IT services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IT services market.

The global IT services market is segmented on the basis service type, application, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as professional services, managed services. On the basis of application the market is segmented as IT operation, IT security, cloud services, others. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IT services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IT services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting IT services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IT services market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the IT services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from IT services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IT services in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the IT services market.

The report also includes the profiles of key IT services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 IT Services Market – By Service Type

1.3.2 IT Services Market – By Application

1.3.3 IT Services Market – By Enterprise Size

1.3.4 IT Services Market – By End-user

1.3.5 IT Services Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. IT SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. IT SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

