IT Training Market Analysis 2020 | Industry Updates, Major Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2027

IT Training can be defined as training that is specific to the information technology industry, it includes infrastructure, development, database, security, networking, others training. With the growing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables technology, many firms and users are increasingly opting mobile-based IT training which boosting the growth of the IT training market during the forecast period.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– ILX Group

– Learning Tree International, Inc.

– LearnQuest, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– SkillSoft Limited

– Tata Interactive Systems

Constantly evolving technology and increasing business needs require regular training programs for employees to learn the latest developments. This created a positive impact on the growth of the IT training market. Further, the increasing trend of online courses due to its flexibility and cost-effective solution is triggering the growth of the IT training market. Organizations across the globe are adopting online IT training to save cost and time which is expected to boom the growth of the IT training market.

The “Global IT Training Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IT training industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview IT training market with detailed market segmentation type, platform, end-user, and geography. The global IT training market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IT training market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IT training market.

The global IT training market is segmented on the basis of type, platform, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as infrastructure, development, database, security, networking, others. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as online, offline. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as corporate, schools and colleges, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IT training market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IT training market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting IT training market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IT training market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the IT training market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from IT training market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IT training in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the IT training market.

The report also includes the profiles of key IT training companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 IT Training Market – By Type

1.3.2 IT Training Market – By Platform

1.3.3 IT Training Market – By End-user

1.3.4 IT Training Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. IT TRAINING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.1 Threat of Substitute

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. IT TRAINING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

