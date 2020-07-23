Managed Mobility Services Market 2020 Growth Factors, Challenges, Opportunities – 2027

Managed mobility services are the service of deployment, procurement as well as management of mobile devices and applications along with associated services that connect employees working out of the office to the environment of an enterprise. Increasing implementation of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) policies and growing demand for integrated MMS solutions and hybrid cloud-based MMS solutions are triggering the growth of the managed mobility services market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Accenture Plc

– AT&T, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Fujitsu Ltd.

– Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Orange S.A.

– Vodafone Group plc

– Wipro Limited

The growing adoption of mobile devices in enterprises for the efficient management of business operations is boosting the growth of the managed mobility services market. However, small and mid-size companies find it difficult in outsourcing due to the high cost of services that may hamper the growth of the managed mobility services market. Technological advancements and exponential growth of mobile devices across the globe along with the increasing dependency on IT services for enterprise operations are expected to boom the growth of the managed mobility services market.

The “Global Managed Mobility Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Managed mobility services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Managed mobility services market with detailed market segmentation as function, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global Managed mobility services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading managed mobility services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the managed mobility services market.

The global managed mobility services market is segmented on the basis function, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of function the market is segmented as device management, application management, security management. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and ecommerce, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Managed mobility services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Managed mobility services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Managed mobility services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the managed mobility services market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the managed mobility services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Managed mobility services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for managed mobility services in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the managed mobility services market.

The report also includes the profiles of key managed mobility services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Managed Mobility Services Market – By Function

1.3.2 Managed Mobility Services Market – By Enterprise Size

1.3.3 Managed Mobility Services Market – By End-User

1.3.4 Managed Mobility Services Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MANAGED MOBILITY SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. MANAGED MOBILITY SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

