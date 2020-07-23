Micro Service Architecture Market Growth, Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2027

Microservices architecture (MSA) is a procedure of developing software systems in which large monolithic applications are broken down into minor, manageable independent services. These services mainly focus on performing the tasks efficiently and communicate via language-agnostic protocols. By utilizing microservice architecture, organizations can concentrate on smaller independent services achieved by different smaller teams instead of focusing all teams on one large application.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Atos Syntel Inc.

– Broadcom

– IBM Corporation

– Infosys Limited

– Microsoft Corporation

– MuleSoft LLC

– Oracle

– Salesforce.com.

– Software AG

– Tata Consultancy Services Limited

The major factors driving the growth of the microservice architecture are improvement in business time, offers transparency & enablement, and it extends the reach of the business. Moreover, increasing cloud adoption is also one of the driving factors anticipated to boost the growth of the micro services architecture market.

The “Global Micro Service Architecture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the micro service architecture market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of micro service architecture market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical. The global micro service architecture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading micro service architecture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the micro service architecture market.

The global micro service architecture market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, service. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global micro service architecture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The micro service architecture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting micro service architecture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the micro service architecture market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the micro service architecture market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from micro service architecture market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for micro service architecture market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the micro service architecture market.

The report also includes the profiles of key micro service architecture market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PUBLISHERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Micro Service Architecture Market – By Component

1.3.2 Micro Service Architecture Market – By Deployment Type

1.3.3 Micro Service Architecture Market – By Organization Size

1.3.4 Micro Service Architecture Market – By Industry Vertical

1.3.5 Micro Service Architecture Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MICRO SERVICE ARCHITECTURE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. MICRO SERVICE ARCHITECTURE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

