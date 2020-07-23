Mobile BPM Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Forecast to 2027

Mobile BPM (business process management) is an effective technique to ensure workflow in business through real-time access from remote locations via the Internet on mobiles. The proliferating trend of work from home at numerous organizations and mobile BPM allows employees to run their daily tasks through their mobiles at remote locations and their offices as well. Thereby, rising demand for the mobile BMP market during the forecast period. Moreover, a large number of enterprises use mobile BPM solutions to automate operations, exploit opportunities, make better decisions, and improve turn-around-time as well as operational performance which anticipating the growth of the mobile BPM market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Appian

– Fujitsu Ltd.

– HP Development Company, L.P.

– Hyland Software, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Open Text Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– Pegasystems Inc.

– Software AG

– Tibco Software Inc.

Mobile BPM is a specially designed information system that permits customers, staff, business partners to interact more efficiently and productively. Additionally, it helps to deal with major issues such as redundancy in systems processes, and the absence of flexibility and transparency in processes. Henceforth, increasing the implementation of mobile BPM that influences market growth. Increasing adoption of mobile BPM due to its benefits such as enterprises can significantly improve business responsiveness, improve processing times, and increase productivity. Thus, boosting the demand for the mobile BPM market. Further, the acceptance of technologies such as IoT, big data, cloud computing, process automation software, and artificial intelligence are going to play a massive role in the adoption of business process management that expected to drive the growth of the mobile BPM market.

The “Global Mobile BPM Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mobile BPM industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview mobile BPM market with detailed market segmentation as solution, services, enterprise size, deployment, end-user, and geography. The global mobile BPM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile BPM market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the mobile BPM market.

The global mobile BPM market is segmented on the basis solution, services, enterprise size, deployment, end-user. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as automation, content and document management, integration, monitoring and optimization, process modeling and design, others. On the basis of services the market is segmented as professional services, managed services. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, government, manufacturing, healthcare, retails, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobile BPM market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Mobile BPM market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Mobile BPM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the mobile BPM market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the mobile BPM market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Mobile BPM market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for mobile BPM in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the mobile BPM market.

The report also includes the profiles of key mobile BPM companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

