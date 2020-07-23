Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Analysis, Leading Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), also known as Devic disease, is a chronic disorder of the brain and spinal cord dominated by inflammation of the optic nerve (optic neuritis) and inflammation of the spinal cord (myelitis). Classically, it was felt to be a monophasic illness, consisting of episodes of inflammation of one or both optic nerves and the spinal cord over a short period of time (days or weeks) but, after the initial episode, no recurrence. It is now recognized that most patients satisfying current criteria for NMOSD experience repeated attacks separated by periods of remission. The interval between attacks may be weeks, months or years. In its early stages, NMOSD may be confused with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The characteristic symptoms of NMOSD are either optic neuritis or myelitis; either may occur as the first symptom. Optic neuritis is inflammation of the optic nerve (optic neuritis) leading to pain inside the eye which rapidly is followed by loss of clear vision (acuity). Usually, only one eye is affected (unilateral) although both eyes may be involved simultaneously (bilateral). NMOSD may or may not be preceded by a prodromal upper respiratory infection.

Greater than 95% of patients with NMOSD report no relatives with the disease, but approximately 3% report having other relatives with the condition. There is a strong association with a personal or family history of autoimmunity, which are present in 50% of cases. NMOSD is regarded as an autoimmune disease though the exact cause for the autoimmunity is unknown.

DelveInsight’s “Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Key Facts

According to the Orphanet, NMO has a worldwide distribution and estimated prevalence of 1-2/100,000.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder is more common among females as compared to males.

According to the “Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association”, NMOSD can affect children as young as 3 years and adults as old as 90 years. The onset of NMOSD varies from childhood to adulthood, and the average age of onset is about 40.

Key Benefits of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Report

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) is a heterogeneous but well-defined clinical entity, distinct from other neurologic and systemic inflammatory diseases, and treatment is poised for expansion. Treatment of NMO includes both the management of acute attacks and the prevention of future exacerbations. The goal of acute therapy is to minimize irreversible damage and accelerate recovery. Preventative therapy should lower the frequency and severity of future exacerbations.

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology

Epidemiological studies of the uncommon disorder Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) may be difficult to interpret because of the evolving nature of diagnostic criteria, differences in the definition and accuracy of NMOSD diagnosis, the completeness of case ascertainment, and variability in assays for the disease‐specific biomarker aquaporin‐4 (AQP4)‐IgG. A sub‐group of patients with the clinical syndrome NMOSD lack detectable AQP4‐IgG and in these cases an accurate diagnosis requires precise diagnostic algorithms and longitudinal follow‐up. Knowledge of NMOSD epidemiology is critical for appropriate allocation of healthcare resources.

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020–2030.

Some of the key companies in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market includes:

Chugai/Roche

Bio-Thera Solutions

Remegen

Harbour BioMed

And many others

Drugs Covered

Satralizumab

BAT4406F

RC18

HBM9161

And many others

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Competitive Intelligence Analysis Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Overview at a Glance Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Disease Background and Overview Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Patient Journey Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Treatment Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Marketed Products Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Emerging Therapies Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Outlook (7 major markets) Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Drivers Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

