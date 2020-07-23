Supply Chain Management Software Market Future Business Trends, Analysis, Demand and Forecast by 2025

Supply chain management (SCM) software facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. SCM software is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes. In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions.

Scope of the Report

The growth of the global SCM software market is driven by advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software, and rise in need for improved supply chain visibility. However, lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations and increase in security & privacy concerns are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and growth in trend Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The global supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, industry vertical, product, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, and others. According to product, it is classified into transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, procurement software, and manufacturing execution system. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Key Players:

The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the market such as SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global supply chain management software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global supply chain management software market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-premise

Cloud Based

BY USER TYPE

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

