Vitiligo Market Insights, Epidemiology COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS BY DELVEINSIGHT
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched its new report on Vitiligo Market Insights
DelveInsight’s Vitiligo Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Vitiligo, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vitiligo market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan
Vitiligo as a condition in which the skin loses melanin, the pigment that determines the color of skin, hair, and eyes. If the cells that do not produce melanin die or no longer produce melanin, slowing growing white patches of irregular shapes appear on the skin. The typical lesions on the skin can be defined as milky white, non‐scaly macules that are present with distinct margins.
Vitiligo Disease Treatment Algorithm
The DelveInsight Vitiligo market report gives a thorough understanding of the Vitiligo by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment. This segment of the report covers the detailed diagnostic methods or tests for Vitiligo.
Vitiligo Market Outlook
The therapeutic market of Vitiligo in the seven major markets was approximately USD 882.75 million in
2017, which is increasing at a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the study period
(2017–2028). The United States accounts for the largest market size of Vitiligo, in comparison to the other
Seven Major Markets, i.e., EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and
Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with approximately USD 56.27
million in 2017, while France had the lowest market size of Vitiligo with approximately USD 22.43 million in
2017.
Vitiligo Drugs Uptake
This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Vitiligo market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Vitiligo market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug. This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.
Vitiligo Report Scope
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Vitiligo, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Vitiligo epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Vitiligo are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Vitiligo market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Vitiligo market
Table of content
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Vitiligo
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Vitiligo
4. Vitiligo: Market Overview at a Glance
5. Vitiligo: Disease Background and Overview
6. Vitiligo Patient Journey
7. Vitiligo Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Vitiligo Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
9. Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Vitiligo Treatment
11. Marketed Products
12. Vitiligo Emerging Therapies
13. Vitiligo: Seven Major Market Analysis
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: Vitiligo Market Outlook
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Vitiligo
17. KOL Views
18. Vitiligo Market Drivers
19. Vitiligo Market Barriers
20. Appendix
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
23. About DelveInsight
