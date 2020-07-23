Worldwide Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2020–2026
Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market 2020
This report focuses on the global Digital Twin & Digital Thread status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Twin & Digital Thread development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
General Electric
PTC
Siemens
Dassault Systèmes
IBM Corporation
ANSYS
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Parts Twin
Product Twin
Process Twin
System Twin
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive & Transportation
Machine Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Twin & Digital Thread status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Twin & Digital Thread development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Twin & Digital Thread Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Parts Twin
1.4.3 Product Twin
1.4.4 Process Twin
1.4.5 System Twin
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.3 Automotive & Transportation
1.5.4 Machine Manufacturing
1.5.5 Energy & Utilities
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Digital Twin & Digital Thread Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Digital Twin & Digital Thread Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Digital Twin & Digital Thread Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Twin & Digital Thread Players (Opinion Leaders)
…
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 General Electric
13.1.1 General Electric Company Details
13.1.2 General Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 General Electric Digital Twin & Digital Thread Introduction
13.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Digital Twin & Digital Thread Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 General Electric Recent Development
13.2 PTC
13.2.1 PTC Company Details
13.2.2 PTC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 PTC Digital Twin & Digital Thread Introduction
13.2.4 PTC Revenue in Digital Twin & Digital Thread Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 PTC Recent Development
13.3 Siemens
13.3.1 Siemens Company Details
13.3.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Siemens Digital Twin & Digital Thread Introduction
13.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Digital Twin & Digital Thread Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Siemens Recent Development
13.4 Dassault Systèmes
13.4.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details
13.4.2 Dassault Systèmes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Dassault Systèmes Digital Twin & Digital Thread Introduction
13.4.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in Digital Twin & Digital Thread Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development
13.5 IBM Corporation
13.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
13.5.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 IBM Corporation Digital Twin & Digital Thread Introduction
13.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Digital Twin & Digital Thread Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
13.6 ANSYS
13.6.1 ANSYS Company Details
13.6.2 ANSYS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 ANSYS Digital Twin & Digital Thread Introduction
13.6.4 ANSYS Revenue in Digital Twin & Digital Thread Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 ANSYS Recent Development
13.7 Microsoft Corporation
13.7.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
13.7.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Microsoft Corporation Digital Twin & Digital Thread Introduction
13.7.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Digital Twin & Digital Thread Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
13.8 Oracle Corporation
13.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
13.8.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Oracle Corporation Digital Twin & Digital Thread Introduction
13.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Digital Twin & Digital Thread Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
Continued….
Continued….
NOTE : Our Team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
