Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Global Industry Key Plans, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by offering type, application type, technology type, and process type. The global Artificial intelligence in transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Artificial intelligence in transportation market and offers key trends and opportunities in Automotive and Transportation.

The report also includes the profiles of Artificial intelligence in transportation market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Daimler AG, Volvo Group, Scania Group, PACCAR Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, NVIDIA Corp, Intel Corp, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autonomous trucks are expected to be the firmest rising section of the global artificial intelligence in transportation market, by application. Autonomous trucks are the key objective for the submission of artificial intelligence technology. AI technology research was converging on traffic and navigation system, but now the focus has loosened to make fully autonomous trucks. Trucks are the key contributor to the transportation sector of North America.

Artificial intelligence is used in prediction & finding of traffic accidents and circumstances (by converting traffic sensors into intelligent agents with the help of cameras), it is used in deciding control & optimization problems. The rise in the government policy for vehicle safety, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and progress of autonomous vehicles play a crucial role in the growth of artificial intelligence in transportation market. The major issues restraining the growth of the artificial intelligence in transportation market is the high price of artificial intelligence systems and infrastructure improvement cost. Truck Platooning and increasing level of autonomy are some prospects for artificial intelligence in transportation market. Cyber security, and data privacy are encounters for artificial intelligence in transportation market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Artificial intelligence in transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Pest analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the Artificial intelligence in transportation market in these regions.

