Direct Carrier Billing is a type of online payment that allows consumers to charge the cost of a purchase to their phone bill. It is a mobile payment technology that enables consumers to make transactions by charging the amount to their monthly mobile bill. Direct carrier billing enables operator to act as a distributor of digital services and collects additional revenue through services sales and partnerships, by providing a single interface for value added services, over-the-top and other digital services in the market.

In Direct Carrier Billing Platform, data is moved from one technology to the other for enhancing and improving the performance and competitiveness of an organization. It increases the value of integration to new applications, enhances the security of valuable data, reconciles database for better use, and eliminates wasteful data.

Changing the regulatory landscape, growing business data volumes, and the increasing need to maintain the legacy data are the factors that contribute to the growth of the Direct Carrier Billing Platform market. However, address verification issues, and quality of data are the factors that are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. The rising need for disaster recovery for business continuity and growing inclination to deploy cloud-based systems are the factors that would offer lucrative market opportunities for market participants.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

ABB Limited

AFAST Robotics

BluePrint Automation

Bango

plc.

Boku Inc.

DIMOCO

Fortumo

Centili

Comviva

NTT DOCOMO

Singtel

Mobiyo

Digital Turbine Inc.

The increase in demand for games, video-on-demand, audio, voice calling, such as Skype and WeChat, eBooks, podcasts, and other content is driving the market growth. In addition, over-the-top (OTT) streaming media services provider such as Netflix, Spotify, Sony, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other players are significantly adopting direct carrier billing platforms and have integrated these into their payment offerings. This attracts the customer, which in turn fuels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in popularity of mobile gaming and in-app game items purchases via direct carrier billing payment method, further drive the market growth.

However, complexity issues while maintaining direct carrier billing functionality, become a major problem due to settlement involved between the multiple parties and the frauds in the DCB chain. In addition, variable levels of commitment from carriers, multiple revenue shares in the value chain, and other regulations, are some of the factors that limit the market growth. Conversely, due to an increased use of subscription-based digital contents, direct carrier billing platform providers can enhance simpler and convenient payment process, expand cloud computing infrastructure, and high-speed internet services to benefit digital content publishers and mobile network operators, becoming a major opportunity for platform providers in the market.

