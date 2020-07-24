Hemophilia B Epidemiology Forecast, Diagnosis, Patient Population, Treatment Options by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Hemophilia B Epidemiology Forecast-2030“.

DelveInsight’s ‘Hemophilia B – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hemophilia B epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of key facts

According to the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), the total number of cases around the World for Hemophilia B in 2018 was 34,289.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states Hemophilia occurs in about 1 of every 5,000 male births and Hemophilia A is about four times as common as hemophilia B, and about half of those affected have a severe form.

Hemophilia affects people from all racial and ethnic groups. Additionally about 3 in 100 people with hemophilia B develop an inhibitor to the treatment product used to treat or prevent their bleeding episodes.

As per Santoro, Cristina, et al., 2018, the development of an inhibitor in Hemophilia B is a rare event i.e., 1.5–3% of all patients but is associated with a significant morbidity, related not only to the bleeding risk but also to the frequent occurrence of allergic reactions and nephrotic syndrome.

Hemophilia B is a genetic disorder caused by missing or defective Factor IX clotting protein.With the lack of this, the blood cannot clot properly to control bleeding like hemophilia A, it is also inherited and is caused by a spontaneous genetic mutation in one-third of the cases. Individuals with hemophilia B do not bleed faster than unaffected individuals, they bleed longer.

It is caused by an inherited X-linked recessive trait, with the defective gene located on the X chromosome. A male who has a hemophilia gene on his X chromosome will have hemophilia. When a female has a haemophilia gene on only one of her X chromosomes, she is a “hemophilia carrier” and can pass the gene to her children.

Sometimes carriers have low levels of clotting factor and have symptoms of hemophilia, including bleeding. Clotting factors are proteins in the blood that work together with platelets to stop or control bleeding.

The main signs and symptoms of hemophilia are excessive bleeding and easy bruising. The child may suffer from recurrent nose bleeds, blood loss from small cuts, long-term bleeding in the mouth from bites, or after removal of a tooth, on-and-off bleeding from a cut or injury, bleeding within the skin or muscle and soft tissue that causes build-up of blood in the area.

The diagnosis of hemophilia B is established in individuals with low factor IX clotting activity. Identification of a hemizygous F9 pathogenic variant on molecular genetic testing in a male proband confirms the diagnosis.

Report Highlights:

The Hemophilia B report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Hemophilia B Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Hemophilia B in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Hemophilia B in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hemophilia B

The report provides the segmentation of the Hemophilia B epidemiology

Table of Contents:

Key Insights

Executive Summary of Hemophilia B

Hemophilia B: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Hemophilia B Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Hemophilia B Pathophysiology

3.4. Hemophilia B Risk Factors

3.5. Hemophilia B Diagnosis

Patient Journey

Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Hemophilia B Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Hemophilia B Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Hemophilia B Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Hemophilia B Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Hemophilia B Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Hemophilia B Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Hemophilia B Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Hemophilia B Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Hemophilia B Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Hemophilia B Treatment and Management

6.2. Hemophilia B Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views

Hemophilia B Unmet Needs

Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

