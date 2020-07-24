Hemophilia B Global API Manufacturers, Marketed Drugs, Companies and Phase III Drugs Landscape

“Hemophilia B – Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020” report by DelveInsight offers comprehensive insights on marketed and Phase III products for Hemophilia B. The marketed products information covers their product details, patents (US & EU), historical and forecasted sales till 2023. It further provides the marketed products API manufacturer details for United States, Europe, China, and India. The report also covers the emerging Phase III pipeline assets for Hemophilia B including their detailed product profiles.

Additionally, the report also highlights the future competitive landscape for Hemophilia B therapeutics. Depending on information availability comprehensive coverage of the following for Hemophilia B marketed products for Hemophilia B descriptive marketed product profiles for Hemophilia B including (but not limited to) drug description, regulatory milestones, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details. Also provided are the historical and forecasted global sales till 2023 for each product.

Global API Manufacturers of marketed products for Hemophilia B coverage of API manufacturers for Hemophilia B marketed products spanning across United States, Europe, China and India. The manufacturers details include manufacturers name along with their location Emerging Phase III products for Hemophilia B descriptive Phase III product profiles for Hemophilia B including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details. Also their forecasted global sales are provided till 2023.

Key companies covered:

Novo Nordisk

CSL Behring

Bioverativ Therapeutics

UniQure

Pfizer

Freeline Therapeutics

And Many Others

Drugs covered:

Rebinyn

Idelvion

Alprolix

Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061)

Fidanacogene elaparvovec

FLT180a

And Many Others

Report Methodology

The report provides insights into:

Detailed description of the indication including causes, symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment

Comparative analysis of the marketed and emerging products

Detailed profiles for the marketed therapies available including mechanism of action, dosage and administration regulatory milestones, other development activities

Global sales of the marketed therapies from 2012-2023 is covered in the report

Global API Manufacturers for marketed therapies are provided across United States, Europe, China and India

List of emerging therapies with product name, company, stage of development, indication, route of administration and molecule type is also provided

Scope of the report

The Hemophilia B report provides a comprehensive understanding of Hemophilia B marketed and emerging (Phase III) products

Access to API manufacturers details for Hemophilia B marketed drugs to devise API procurement strategy for generic development

Plan developmental timelines around marketed drug patents for the major markets- US and EU

Understand current and future growth of marketed Hemophilia B therapeutics through their historical and forecasted sales

Identify and analyze future sales trends of emerging Phase III Hemophilia B therapeutics through their forecasted sales

Identify the products attributes and use it for target finding, drug repurposing, and precision medicine

Identify and plan ahead for prospective emerging players and their products for Hemophilia B

Key Questions

What are the current treatment options available based on the Hemophilia B?

How many companies are developing therapies for Hemophilia B?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for Hemophilia B to treat disease condition?

How many emerging therapies are in late stage of development for Hemophilia B?

What is the trend of historical and forecasted sales of the marketed products from the period 2012-2023?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Hemophilia B therapies?

Which are the API manufacturers across United States, Europe, China and India for the marketed therapies?

How many patents are granted to the marketed therapies of Hemophilia B?

How late-stage emerging therapies are distinguished on the basis of their mechanism of action, route of administration and molecule type?

