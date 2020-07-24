Herpes Simplex Epidemiology Forecast, Diagnosis, Patient Population, Treatment Options by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Herpes Simplex Epidemiology Forecast- 2030”.

DelveInsight’s ‘Herpes Simplex – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Herpes Simplex epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the Facts:

Around 3.7 billion people under the age of 50 (67%) with Herpes Simplex Virus-1 infection worldwide and around 417 million people aged 15-49 (11%) globally were affected with Herpes Simplex Virus -2 infection.

2. Approximately 776,000 people in the United States develop new Herpes Infections. Most people are first exposed to HSV between 1 and 5 years of age. It is more common among the women than in men.

The Herpes Simplex Virus, also known as HSV, is an infection which leads to small, painful, fluid-filled blisters on the skin, mouth, lips, eyes or genitals. This infection is categorized into two types: Herpes Simplex Virus Type-1 (HSV-1) and Herpes Simplex Virus Type-2 (HSV-2).

HSV-1 (Oral Herpes) is a highly contagious and common infection that is mainly transmitted by oral contact in or around the mouth, causing cold sores/Herpes Labialis as well as Genital Herpes in some cases. On the other hand, HSV-2 (Genital Herpes) is transmitted sexually (genital-to-genital, oral-to-genital, or genital-to-oral) and perinatally (mother to child). Both HSV-1 and HSV-2 infections are lifelong.

Already available drugs have provided therapeutic support to the high patient pool but their limited dose toxicity, interference with the normal metabolism of the body and ineffectiveness against drug-resistant cases which when applied topically may cause serious side effects. So, all these factors create a need for novel therapies with a different mechanism of action and molecular targets in a way that could be able to treat even resistant infections and prevent their recurrence. Deep sequencing techniques have led to a new appreciation of the genetic diversity of herpes virus genomes within an infected individual. Combination therapy for the management of HIV infections has been shown to be remarkably potent. It can suppress virus replication to undetectable levels and minimize the development of resistance.

The rising number of patients with Herpes Simplex Virus infections, increasing awareness, and increasing research and development activities are some of the factors which are expected to contribute towards the Herpes Simplex Virus market growth during the forecast period (2017-2030).

