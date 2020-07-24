Hypoxia Epidemiology Forecast, Diagnosis, Patient Population, Treatment Options by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Hypoxia Epidemiology Forecast-2030“.

DelveInsight’s ‘Hypoxia – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hypoxia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the Key Facts:

The incidence rates of Hypoxic Brain Injury are approximately 50 per 100,000 population Stroke is the fourth killer and number one cause of adult disability in the United States. Brain hypoxia-ischemia, often resulting in stroke, is a common disorder with high rate of morbidity and mortality from the new born to the elderly. According to DelveInsight, with Hypoxia, Ischemic Stroke in the US, 500,000 new strokes and 150,000 stroke deaths occur each year.

Hypoxia is the condition of the body in which the tissues are starved of oxygen. Cerebral hypoxia refers to a situation in which there is a decrease of oxygen supply to the brain even though there is adequate blood flow, it affects the largest parts of the brain, called the cerebral hemispheres.

There are multiple causes of cerebral hypoxia including cardiac arrest, choking, stroke, low blood pressure, shock, drowning, drug overdose, paralysis of the breathing muscles in conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), strangulation, smoke inhalation, and carbon monoxide poisoning. Cerebral hypoxia can also occur at birth and lead to brain damage in the new born.

Symptoms of mild cerebral hypoxia include inattentiveness, poor judgment, memory loss, and a decrease in motor coordination. Brain cells are extremely sensitive to oxygen deprivation and can begin to die within five minutes after oxygen supply has been cut off. When hypoxia lasts for longer periods of time, it can cause coma, seizures, and even brain death. In brain death, there is no measurable activity in the brain, although cardiovascular function is preserved.

Report Highlights:

The Hypoxia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Hypoxia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Hypoxia in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Hypoxia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hypoxia

The report provides the segmentation of the Hypoxia epidemiology

