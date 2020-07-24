Image Recognition in Retail Market Future Technology Scope with International Prospectus by 2027 – IBM Corporation, Intelligence Retail, LTUTech, Microsoft, NEC Corporation

Retailers deploy image recognition software solutions on-premises to strengthen and encourage marketing endeavors, which includes high costs with limited scalability. The growing use of the internet, along with the rising adoption of innovative technologies, such as the mobile, web, social media, and analytics, increase the growth of cloud-based image recognition in retail.

COVID-19 is turning into a pandemic. Prepare your organization for the changes beginning to take place. Develop an understanding of the risks and probabilities and learn how your industry and your nation will be affected.

The Global Image Recognition in Retail Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Image Recognition in Retail market with detailed market segmentation- component, technology, deployment type, industry, and geography. The global Image Recognition in Retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Image Recognition in Retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Listed Companies in Image Recognition in Retail Market are-

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Catchoom

IBM Corporation

Intelligence Retail

LTUTech

Microsoft

NEC Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Slyce Inc.

TRAX IMAGE RECOGNITION

The report analyzes factors affecting the Image Recognition in Retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Image Recognition in Retail in these regions.

The report also provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Image Recognition in Retail market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Image Recognition in Retail market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Along with key developments in the Image Recognition in Retail market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Image Recognition in Retail market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Image Recognition in Retail in the global market.

