Medical Marijuana Market Analysis, Epidemiology Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Medical Marijuana – Competitive Intelligence Analysis, 2019”

“Medical Marijuana – Competitive Intelligence Analysis, 2019” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across Medical Marijuana industry. A detailed picture of the competitive landscape is provided with summation of data from multiple sources with complete analysis of companies, patents, pipeline products, competitive benchmarking and therapeutic assessment of clinical products.

The fast development of the cannabis and its expanding appropriation over the therapeutic application has grabbed the eye of a large group of industry verticals running from pharmaceuticals to land and preparing ventures to advisory and consultancy administrations. While cannabis cultivators and producers are the most critical piece of the cannabis ecosystem, revenue comes significantly from Pharmaceutical organizations.

Geography covered: The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), Japan and Canada.

Products covered by Phase: Phase III, Phase II and Phase I

Key companies in medical marijuana arena

The report covers 12+ companies working in this domain, such as

GW Pharmaceuticals

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis

Auxly Cannabis Group

Tetra Bio-Pharma

MedReleaf

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Bionorica SE

And Many Others

GW Pharmaceuticals has two Medical Marijuana products in the market; Epidiolex and Sativex. Epidiolex (cannabidiol) oral solution is the first FDA-approved drug that contains a purified drug substance derived from marijuana. It is also the first FDA approval of a drug for the treatment of patients with Dravet syndrome.

Therapeutic segmentation of products for medical marijuana

By Phase

By Indication

By Route of administration

Scope of the report

Provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for medical marijuana across the clinical product development cycle including phase I, phase II and phase III stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of companies active in medical marijuana arena with key coverage of business overview, products, and latest development activities focusing on collaborations and licensing deals, partnerships and agreements, acquisitions, product launches, awards and grants, and other latest developments.

It comprises of analysis of medical marijuana pipeline products with key coverage of brief drug description and product profile focusing on molecule type, phase of clinical development, drug developer, indication, and route of administration.

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, indication, and route of administration.

Provides information about drivers, barriers and opportunities that are shaping the medical marijuana market.

Covers CI analysis consisting of comprehensive SWOT and PESTEL analysis.

Provides list of “Medical Marijuana” patents filed in the last five years.

Presents comments of experts and latest updated in the medical marijuana field, including industry updates, product launches, and scientific intelligence.

Some Key Highlights

With the growing legalization of medical marijuana, more and more companies are investing in clinical trials with marijuana and its extracts to treat variety of indications.

The recent USFDA and European Commission Approval of Epidiolex, a plant-derived cannabidiol has contributed to overall growth of the medical marijuana industry.

The market is expected to witness a series of new product approvals in the near future.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Legality of Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana Market Dynamics

CI Analysis

4.1. SWOT Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Medical Marijuana Market Scenario

Medical Marijuana Company Profiling

6.1. Canopy Growth Corporation

6.2. Aurora Cannabis

6.3. Auxly Cannabis Group

6.4. OrganiGram Holdings

6.5. Cronos Group

6.6. GW Pharmaceuticals

6.7. Aphria

6.8. Terra Tech Corp

6.9. Mary’s Medicinals

6.10. Papa & Barkley

6.11. CannTrust Holdings

6.12. Stenocare

6.13. Tilray

Medical Marijuana Competitive Benchmarking

Therapeutic Assessment: Clinical Products

Medical Marijuana Pipeline Analysis

9.1. Caumz (PPP011): Tetra Bio-Pharma

9.2. Medical Cannabis: MedReleaf

9.3. Lenabasum: Corbus Pharmaceuticals

9.4. BX-1: Bionorica SE

9.5. Cannabis oil: TO Pharmaceuticals

9.6. THX-110: Therapix Biosciences

9.7. Olorinab: Arena Pharmaceuticals

9.7.1. Medical Marijuana Drug Description

9.7.2. Product Profile

9.8. VSN16R: Canbex Therapeutics

9.9. Dronabinol: Daisy Pharma Opioid Venture

9.10. TN-TC11G: Tilray

9.11. OWCP: One World Cannabis Ltd.

9.12. OWC MGC cream: One World Cannabis Ltd.

9.13. CNTX-6016: Centrexion Therapeutics

Medical Marijuana Approved Drugs

10.1. Epidiolex: GW Pharmaceuticals

10.2. Sativex: GW Pharmaceuticals

10.3. Cesamet: Valeant Pharmaceuticals

10.4. Marinol: Abbvie

10.5. Syndros: Insys Therapeutics

Medical Marijuana Patent Overview

11.1. Axim Biotechnologies

11.2. India Globalization Capital

11.3. Exzell Pharma

11.4. One World Cannabis

Medical Marijuana Latest Updates

Experts Comments

