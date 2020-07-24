Medical Marijuana Market Analysis, Epidemiology Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight
DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Medical Marijuana – Competitive Intelligence Analysis, 2019”
“Medical Marijuana – Competitive Intelligence Analysis, 2019” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across Medical Marijuana industry. A detailed picture of the competitive landscape is provided with summation of data from multiple sources with complete analysis of companies, patents, pipeline products, competitive benchmarking and therapeutic assessment of clinical products.
The fast development of the cannabis and its expanding appropriation over the therapeutic application has grabbed the eye of a large group of industry verticals running from pharmaceuticals to land and preparing ventures to advisory and consultancy administrations. While cannabis cultivators and producers are the most critical piece of the cannabis ecosystem, revenue comes significantly from Pharmaceutical organizations.
Geography covered: The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), Japan and Canada.
Products covered by Phase: Phase III, Phase II and Phase I
Key companies in medical marijuana arena
The report covers 12+ companies working in this domain, such as
- GW Pharmaceuticals
- Canopy Growth Corporation
- Aurora Cannabis
- Auxly Cannabis Group
- Tetra Bio-Pharma
- MedReleaf
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- Bionorica SE
- And Many Others
GW Pharmaceuticals has two Medical Marijuana products in the market; Epidiolex and Sativex. Epidiolex (cannabidiol) oral solution is the first FDA-approved drug that contains a purified drug substance derived from marijuana. It is also the first FDA approval of a drug for the treatment of patients with Dravet syndrome.
Therapeutic segmentation of products for medical marijuana
- By Phase
- By Indication
- By Route of administration
- Provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for medical marijuana across the clinical product development cycle including phase I, phase II and phase III stages.
- It comprises of detailed profiles of companies active in medical marijuana arena with key coverage of business overview, products, and latest development activities focusing on collaborations and licensing deals, partnerships and agreements, acquisitions, product launches, awards and grants, and other latest developments.
- It comprises of analysis of medical marijuana pipeline products with key coverage of brief drug description and product profile focusing on molecule type, phase of clinical development, drug developer, indication, and route of administration.
- Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, indication, and route of administration.
- Provides information about drivers, barriers and opportunities that are shaping the medical marijuana market.
- Covers CI analysis consisting of comprehensive SWOT and PESTEL analysis.
- Provides list of “Medical Marijuana” patents filed in the last five years.
- Presents comments of experts and latest updated in the medical marijuana field, including industry updates, product launches, and scientific intelligence.
- With the growing legalization of medical marijuana, more and more companies are investing in clinical trials with marijuana and its extracts to treat variety of indications.
- The recent USFDA and European Commission Approval of Epidiolex, a plant-derived cannabidiol has contributed to overall growth of the medical marijuana industry.
- The market is expected to witness a series of new product approvals in the near future.
Introduction
Legality of Medical Marijuana
Medical Marijuana Market Dynamics
CI Analysis
4.1. SWOT Analysis
4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Medical Marijuana Market Scenario
Medical Marijuana Company Profiling
6.1. Canopy Growth Corporation
6.2. Aurora Cannabis
6.3. Auxly Cannabis Group
6.4. OrganiGram Holdings
6.5. Cronos Group
6.6. GW Pharmaceuticals
6.7. Aphria
6.8. Terra Tech Corp
6.9. Mary’s Medicinals
6.10. Papa & Barkley
6.11. CannTrust Holdings
6.12. Stenocare
6.13. Tilray
Medical Marijuana Competitive Benchmarking
Therapeutic Assessment: Clinical Products
Medical Marijuana Pipeline Analysis
9.1. Caumz (PPP011): Tetra Bio-Pharma
9.2. Medical Cannabis: MedReleaf
9.3. Lenabasum: Corbus Pharmaceuticals
9.4. BX-1: Bionorica SE
9.5. Cannabis oil: TO Pharmaceuticals
9.6. THX-110: Therapix Biosciences
9.7. Olorinab: Arena Pharmaceuticals
9.7.1. Medical Marijuana Drug Description
9.7.2. Product Profile
9.8. VSN16R: Canbex Therapeutics
9.9. Dronabinol: Daisy Pharma Opioid Venture
9.10. TN-TC11G: Tilray
9.11. OWCP: One World Cannabis Ltd.
9.12. OWC MGC cream: One World Cannabis Ltd.
9.13. CNTX-6016: Centrexion Therapeutics
Medical Marijuana Approved Drugs
10.1. Epidiolex: GW Pharmaceuticals
10.2. Sativex: GW Pharmaceuticals
10.3. Cesamet: Valeant Pharmaceuticals
10.4. Marinol: Abbvie
10.5. Syndros: Insys Therapeutics
Medical Marijuana Patent Overview
11.1. Axim Biotechnologies
11.2. India Globalization Capital
11.3. Exzell Pharma
11.4. One World Cannabis
Medical Marijuana Latest Updates
Experts Comments
