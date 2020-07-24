PET Preforms Market Report 2020 with Key Players, Regions, Trends, Market Growth, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

PET preforms are intermediate products that are later blown into polyethylene terephthalate containers using the injection molding process. They may vary in neck finish, color, weight, and shape and are customized to suit the needs of the customer. The weight of PET preform depends on the final bottle or container’s desired volume. PET preforms are used for manufacturing bottles, jars, containers, and other vessels used in packing, storing and transporting mineral water, carbonated beverages, juices, beers, dairy products, baby food, edible oil, mayonnaise, sauces, ketchup, etc.

Soaring demands for a single-serve beverage has augmented the consumption of PET preforms. PET preforms are inexpensive packaging solutions that are increasingly being adopted by the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) manufacturers to bottle and pack carbonated drinks, edible oils, detergents, and other domestic goods. In recent times the upsurge in the consumption of bottled and mineral water has brightened the prospects for PET preform manufacturers across the world. Poor water supply and water scarcity have aggravated the sales of packaged water and subsequently opened opportunities for PET preform manufacturers.

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co Kg (ALPLA), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Koksan Pet Packaging Industry Co., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Industries, Resilux NV, Retal Industries Ltd., Societe Generale Des Techniques (SGT), Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd., Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the PET Preforms market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the PET Preforms market segments and regions.

The research on the PET Preforms market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the PET Preforms market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the PET Preforms market.

PET Preforms Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

