Plant Activators Market Trends, Size, Share, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain, Forecast To 2024

Market Scenario

Plant Activators of biological or chemical origin are substances that help in triggering the defense system in plants during biotic or abiotic stress conditions. The global plant activators market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 880 million by 2024 with a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The major determinant driving the market growth of plant activators is the significant loss of crop production due to various biotic and abiotic stress conditions such as pest attack, drought, heat, and fungal and bacterial diseases. The evolution of farming technologies, along with the increasing adoption of integrated pest management practices are also catalyzing market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global Plant Activators Market has been segmented based on source, form, crop type, mode of application, and region.

Based on source, the market has been segmented into biological and chemical. Biological plant activators offer benefits such as improved crop efficiency, improved nutrient concentration in soil, enhanced growth and yield to plants, and effective insect and pest control. Also, they are less expensive than chemical plant activators. The price of chemical plant activators is rising due to research and development carried out to increase the arability of soil, whereas, biological plant activators offer high yield and with minimal impact on the environment. This accounts for the growth of the biological plant activators segment during the forecast period.

Based on crop type, the market has been segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and turf and ornamentals. Cereals and grains are expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period due to the high consumption of rice and wheat across the globe.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players in the global market of plant activators are Syngenta (Switzerland), Isagro (Italy), Plant HealthCare (US), Alltech (US), Arysta Lifescience Corporation (US), Nihon Nohyaku Co. Ltd (Japan), Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd (Japan), Certis USA LLC (US), Gowan Company (US), Eagle Plant Protect Private Limited (India), Futureco Bioscience SA (Spain), NutriAg Inc. (Canada).

Regional Analysis

The market has been segmented with respect to five regions—Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The European market held the largest share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the second largest and fastest-growing market during the review period. The North American market is expected to showcase moderate growth, while the markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

About Market Research Future

