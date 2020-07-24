Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Report 2020 with Key Players, Regions, Trends, Market Growth, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Redispersible polymer powder is made of special polymers made from powder adhesives by spray drying the aqueous vinyl acetate-ethylene copolymer dispersion. Redispersible polymer powder is used in the mortar to improve its performance, strength, abrasion resistance, flexural strength, toughness, and compressive strength. It is largely used in all types of dry-mix mortars such as exterior insulation mortar, decorative mortar, waterproof mortar, mending mortar, self-leveling mortar, ceramic tile adhesive, wall putty powder, etc.

The widespread applications of redispersible polymer powders in the construction and building sector have made its uses indispensable. The diverse applications of redispersible polymer powders in cementitious sealing slurries, grouts, plasters, screeds, construction and tile adhesives, etc. have driven the consumption of redispersible polymer powder. The demand for redispersible polymer powders is anticipated to increase in the forecast period owing to increased spending by government and private players on public infrastructure.

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

