Sciatica Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Sciatica involves a pain that is released down the back of the leg, sometimes as far as the foot and toes. The pain is the result of a problem with the large sciatic nerve. Pain that travels down the leg in this way is not always generated by the sciatic nerve and structures, such as spinal joints and lumbar discs, which can also cause pain to travel down the leg.

The various causes of sciatica include spine disc herniation, spinal stenosis, pregnancy, piriformis syndrome, osteoarthritis, spondylosis and spondylolisthesis. In maximum cases, sciatica is caused by a herniated disc with nerve root compression, but lumbar canal or foraminal stenosis and (less often) tumors or cysts are other possible causes. There are a set of neurological symptoms, such as pain (intense pain in the buttock), lumbosacral radicular leg pain, numbness, muscular weakness, gait dysfunction, sensory impairment, sensory disturbance, hot and cold or tingling or burning sensations in the legs, reflex impairment, and others.

DelveInsight’s ‘Sciatica Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Sciatica epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Sciatica epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Sciatica by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Sciatica in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Sciatica epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

The total diagnosed population of Sciatica in the seven major markets was found to be 26,761,073 in 2017.

in the seven major markets was found to be 26,761,073 in 2017. Japan accounted for 4,265,022 diagnosed prevalent cases of Sciatica in 2017 among the seven major markets, which is expected to increase in the forecast period 2020–2030.

The United States occupied the maximum patient pool of approximately 46% in 2017.

Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Sciatica, followed by France and Italy. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population of Sciatica.

Among the Sciatica patients, approximately, 70– 90% of the cases of sciatica are reported due to lumbar disc herniation.

Sciatica Epidemiology

Through DelveInsight’s Analysis, there are multiple age groups referred ranging from 18–34 till 65 years and above for Sciatica in the United States. It can also be observed that the highest prevalent cases were seen to be in the patients ranging in between age group 45–54 in 2017.

Delveinsight’s Sciatica epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Sciatica epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Sciatica epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

historical and forecasted patient pool of Sciatica in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan. The report provides insight into thein seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Sciatica . The report assesses the disease

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

Sciatica causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns . The Sciatica report provides a detailed overview explaining

The Sciatica Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Sciatica in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Sciatica epidemiology.

Key Benefit of Sciatica Epidemiology Report

The Sciatica Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Sciatica market Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global

Quantify patient populations in the global Sciatica market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Sciatica therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Sciatica population by its epidemiology. Understand the magnitude of

The Sciatica Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Sciatica Sciatica Disease Background and Overview Sciatica Patient Journey Sciatica Epidemiology and Patient Population Sciatica Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Sciatica Sciatica Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

