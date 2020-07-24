Sciatica Market Analysis, Leading Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Sciatica is a pain in the lower extremity resulting from irritation of the sciatic nerve. The pain of sciatica is typically felt from the low-back (lumbar area) to behind the thigh and can radiate down below the knee. Sciatica is specific pain that is a direct result of sciatic nerve or sciatic nerve root pathology.

The term sciatica is limited to the pain and irritation in nerve roots from L1 to L4 and may also involve related areas. Many times patients and clinicians use sciatica to describe any pain arising from the lower back and radiating down to the leg. Synonyms for sciatica pain are lumbosacral radicular syndrome, ischias, nerve root pain, and nerve root entrapment.

The various causes of sciatica include spine disc herniation, spinal stenosis, pregnancy, piriformis syndrome, osteoarthritis, spondylosis and spondylolisthesis. In maximum cases, sciatica is caused by a herniated disc with nerve root compression, but lumbar canal or foraminal stenosis and (less often) tumors or cysts are other possible causes.

DelveInsight's "Sciatica Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Sciatica, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sciatica market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Sciatica market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Sciatica market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Sciatica Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Sciatica treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Sciatica Market Key Facts

The total diagnosed population of Sciatica in the seven major markets was found to be 26,761,073 in 2017.

Japan accounted for 4,265,022 diagnosed prevalent cases of Sciatica in 2017 among the seven major markets, which is expected to increase in the forecast period 2020–2030.

The United States occupied the maximum patient pool of approximately 46% in 2017.

Among the Sciatica patients, approximately, 70– 90% of the cases of sciatica are reported due to lumbar disc herniation.

Key Benefits of Sciatica Market Report

The Sciatica market report provides an in-depth analysis of Sciatica Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Sciatica market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Sciatica Market trends & developments, key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Sciatica market in the upcoming years.

The Sciatica market report covers Sciatica current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Sciatica market in terms of market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, patient population, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Sciatica Market

Patients who have sciatica are best aided by a treatment plan that is individualized based on the patient’s symptoms, diagnosis, and response to various treatments. Many cases of sciatica go away within a few weeks using conservative treatment methods. However, this is not the case for all patients. For some, sciatica can last much longer, even for several months.

Currently, the market holds no approved therapy to treat Sciatica. The market of Sciatica holds treatment options that are supportive in nature, such as conservative (nonsurgical) and surgical methods. Conservative treatment of sciatica further includes physical therapy, behavioral therapies, or pharmacological therapies.

Awareness of disease, Efficient Pipeline Activity, Research and Development are some of the key factors expected to drive the Sciatica market forward in the coming years.

The Sciatica market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Sciatica market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Sciatica market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Sciatica Epidemiology

Sciatica involves a pain that is released down the back of the leg, sometimes as far as the foot and toes. The pain is the result of a problem with the large sciatic nerve. Pain that travels down the leg in this way is not always generated by the sciatic nerve and structures, such as spinal joints and lumbar discs, which can also cause pain to travel down the leg.

Through DelveInsight’s Analysis, there are multiple age groups referred ranging from 18–34 till 65 years and above for Sciatica in the United States. It can also be observed that the highest prevalent cases were seen to be in the patients ranging in between age group 45–54 in 2017.

The Sciatica epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Sciatica patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Sciatica Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Sciatica Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Sciatica market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Sciatica market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The treatment of Sciatica mainly relies on nonpharmacologic interventions, such as physical therapy or behavioral therapy. In case these interventions do not prove to be fruitful then patients opt for pharmacological therapies. The treatment options include use of over-the-counter drugs only, such as NSAIDs, muscle relaxants, pain relievers, antidepressants, calcium channel α2-δ ligands, epidural steroids, opioids, and topical pain medications whose prolonged practice is also not beneficial for the patients. There is a need for developing specific targeted therapies/interventions to treat sciatica from the roots.

Companies are coming up with novel therapeutic approaches in the coming years that can entirely change the treatment landscape of Sciatica. If launched, these emerging potential candidates could pose an effect on the current Sciatica pharmaceuticals giants, by means of their expected potential to transform the standard of care for Sciatica patients.

The key Pharma players in the Sciatica market includes:

Scilex Holding

Seikagaku Corporation

Sollis Therapeutics

And many others

Drugs Covered in the Sciatica Market Report includes:

Semdexa (SP-102)

Condoliase

Clonidine micropellets

And many others

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Sciatica Competitive Intelligence Analysis Sciatica Market Overview at a Glance Sciatica Disease Background and Overview Sciatica Patient Journey Sciatica Epidemiology and Patient Population Sciatica Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Sciatica Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Sciatica Treatment Sciatica Marketed Products Sciatica Emerging Therapies Sciatica Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Sciatica Market Outlook (7 major markets) Sciatica Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Sciatica Market. Sciatica Market Drivers Sciatica Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

