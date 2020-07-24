Service Robotics Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

To formulate this Service Robotics report, detailed market analysis has been performed with the inputs from industry experts. In this era of globalization, the whole world is the marketplace and hence businesses seek to adopt a global market research report. Service Robotics market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. This market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business. This Service Robotics market report helps to identify trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics and accordingly interpret marketing, promotional and sales strategies for business growth and an utmost success.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Service Robotics Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The service robotics are the robots intended to assist humans and perform useful tasks, excluding manufacturing and industrial automation applications. The service robotics operate semi- or fully automatically and are accomplished in performing tedious & dangerous tasks, and offering enhanced efficiency and increased safety. The professional service robots are employed in different industries, including healthcare, agriculture, defense and security, logistics, forestry, construction, and professional cleaning, among others, whereas personal service robots are utilized for domestic and entertainment purposes.

The easy handling of everyday tasks with a high degree of accuracy by these computer-controlled devices and growing instances of assisted living are some of the major factors driving the growth of the service robotics market. However, the high cost of these robots is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the service robotics market. Nevertheless, increasing technological advancement is anticipated to boost the growth of the service robotics market.

Competitive Landscape: Service Robotics market

1. 3DR

2. Cyberdyne

3. Daifuku

4. HARVEST CROO

5. Intuitive Surgical

6. iRobot

7. Kongsberg Maritime

8. Neato Robotics

9. Northrop Grumman

10. SoftBank Robotics

The “Global Service Robotics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the service robotics market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of service robotics market with detailed market segmentation by type, environment, component, application. The global service robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading service robotics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the service robotics market.

The global service robotics market is segmented on the basis of type, environment, component, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as professional, personal & domestic. On the basis of environment, the market is segmented as aerial, ground, marine. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as domestic, medical, defense, rescue, and security, inspection and maintenance, construction and demolition, others.

Chapter Details of Service Robotics Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Service Robotics Market Landscape

Part 04: Service Robotics Market Sizing

Part 05: Service Robotics Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

