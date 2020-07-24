Tokenization Market Insights 2027 – Worldwide Industry Leading Players are Broadcom, Inc., CipherCloud, Inc., FUTUREX, Fiserv, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, OpenText Corporation, Sequent Software Inc., TokenEx, Thales Group, Visa

Global Tokenization Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of Tokenization market.

In terms of revenue, the global tokenization market was valued at US$ 1159.5millionin 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6823.7million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 epidemic is changing the functioning of businesses worldwide. The worldwide payments ecosystem has proven strong in the face of the epidemic, as the general populationendures to trust payments systems as well as providers. Considering this factor, there were no considerable interruptions of fundamental infrastructure in the payment ecosystem. Nevertheless the payment industry is far from unaffected to the impacts of the crisis.The major changes for payments providers attributed to the epidemic comprise a surge in non-performing loans, a decline in revenues and greater demand on client service teams. Total payment amounts have contracted owing to the decline in consumption as well as trade.

The reports cover key developments in the Tokenization market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Tokenization market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Tokenization market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Broadcom, Inc. CipherCloud, Inc. FUTUREX Fiserv, Inc. Micro Focus International plc OpenText Corporation Sequent Software Inc. TokenEx Thales Group Visa

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DDS) necessitates organizations that accept, transfer, and store any cardholder’s data to ensure that data are appropriately protected. This represents that retailers who accept payments through credit cards must abide by this regulation. Apart from building and maintaining protected networks and installing security measures, organizations and retailers have to report regularly on if their individual systems and databases that store, process, or transfer credit card information are in accordance with PCI DSS requirements or not.

The global Tokenization market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as hosted, on-premise, hybrid. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as consumer and retail, oil and gas, industrial and manufacturing, energy and mining, aerospace and defense, construction, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and beverages, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Tokenization market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Tokenization Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Tokenization market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Tokenization market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

