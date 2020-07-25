Animal Genetics Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2020-2027

The branch of genetics that deals with the study of gene variation and inheritance in companion, domestic and wild animals is called as animal genetics. Animal genetics involves animal breeding, gene expression and physical genetic traits such as body structure, coat color, facial shape, and others which are entirely based on heredity. Animal genetics are used for genetic trait testing, DNA testing, and genetic disease traiting. The animal genetics market is expected to increase in forecasted period.

Global animal genetics market industry is growing at higher CAGR owing to the rapid demand, consumption of animal proteins, rising demand for meat products across the globe, rising awareness about animal genetic diseases and rise in population of livestock animals to meet the food demands. However, high cost of animal genetics testing, stringent government regulations regarding animal genetic engineering, and lack of skilled professionals like genetics scientists are expected to restrict the growth of the animal genetics market.

Major Players Included in this report are as follows

Neogen Corporation

Urus

Genus

EW Group GmbH

CRV Holding

Groupe Grimaud

Topigs Norsvin

Zoetis

Hendrix Genetics

Envigo

Vetgen

The global animal genetics market is segmented on the basis of type and service. Based on type, the market is segmented as Animal Genetic Products and Genetic Materials. Animal Genetic Products segment is further segmented into Poultry, Porcine, Bovine, Canine and Others (Goat, Sheep, and Horse). Genetic Materials is segmented into Semen and Embryo. Based on the services, the global animal genetics market is segmented into DNA Typing, Genetic Trait Tests, Genetic Disease Tests and Others.

Animal Genetics Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

This report on Animal Genetics Market delivers an in-depth analysis that also comprises an elaborate assessment of this business. Also, segments of the Animal Genetics Market have been evidently elucidated in this study, in addition to a basic overview pertaining to the markets current status as well as size, with respect to the profit and volume parameters. The study is ubiquitous of the major insights related to the regional spectrum of this vertical as well as the companies that have effectively gained a commendable status in the Animal Genetics Market.

The Animal Genetics Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Animal Genetics Market.

Segmentation of the Animal Genetics Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Animal Genetics Market players.

