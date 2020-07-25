Cloud Migration Services Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – ccenture, Amazon, Cisco, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Rackspace, VMware

“Cloud Migration Services Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of Cloud Migration Services Market.

Cloud migration service is a process of transitioning enterprise data, applications, infrastructure, and many other business processes to the cloud, it also used to migrate one cloud platform or service to another. The growing demand for cloud computing due to its lower costs, flexibility, agility, and security significantly driving the growth of the cloud migration services market. Further, the growing adoption of cloud migration services among the medium-sized and larger enterprises to gain operational and economic benefits are also bolster the growth of the cloud migration services market.

Surge in investment in migration infrastructure to increase business process agility and automation, and growing awareness about business continuity & ROI realization by cloud migration are the major factors contributing to the cloud migration services market growth. However, legacy application compatibility issues may restraint the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing digitalization, growing automation, and rising need to reduce capital expenditure is triggering the growth of the cloud migration services market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accenture plc

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant

DXC Technology

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Rackspace Inc.

VMware, Inc

The “Global Cloud Migration Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Cloud Migration Services market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Cloud Migration Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cloud Migration Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cloud migration services market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment, application, end-user. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as DevOps, disaster recovery, managed services, training and consulting, support and maintenance, automation and integration, application hosting and monitoring. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. On the basis of application the market is segmented as project management, infrastructure management, compliance and security management, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, government, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Cloud Migration Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Cloud Migration Services Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cloud Migration Services market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cloud Migration Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Cloud Migration Services Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Cloud Migration Services Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Cloud Migration Services Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Cloud Migration Services Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

