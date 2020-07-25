Hand Sanitizer Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2020-2027: KGAA, Unilever, The Himalayan Drug Company, Ecolab

According to The Insight Partners Hand Sanitizer Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Hand Sanitizer Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Hand Sanitizer Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Hand Sanitizer Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

The global hand sanitizer market is accounted to US$ 2,421.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to 39,223.1 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

In 2018, under the type segment, the alcoholic segment accounted for the largest share in the global hand sanitizer market. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers typically contain some combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), or n-propanol. This type of hand sanitizer is generally more effective at killing microorganisms and better tolerated than soap and water. Products that contain from 60% to 95% alcohol are most effective. Hand sanitizer with alcohol works against a variety of microorganisms but not spores. Some products contain compounds such as glycerol to prevent drying of the skin. Since the 1980s, alcohol-based hand sanitizer has been commonly used in Europe. The alcohol-based hand sanitizer is on the list of the World Health Organization’s Essential Medicines, as the safest and most effective medicines needed to protect health from germs. For health care organizations like hospitals and clinics, optimum alcohol concentration to kill bacteria is 70% to 95%. Hand sanitizers with alcohol concentrations as low as 40% are available in American stores, according to researchers at East Tennessee State University. In the United States, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) controls anti-microbial hand soaps and sanitizers as the over-the-counter drugs (OTC) because they are intended for topical anti-microbial use to prevent disease in humans.

Hand sanitizer is a liquid that is used to decrease infectious agents present on the hands and palm. Different forms of hand sanitizers are available in the market, including foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Both the alcohol-based and non-alcoholic hand sanitizers are offered by most of the market players. These sanitizers kill 99.9% of most common germs and keep the hands clean. Some of the manufacturers are offering foam sanitizers coupled with gel sanitizers that contain vitamin E, and shea extract, which kills most of the common germs & leaves hands feeling soft & clean. The gel-based hand sanitizer, coupled with alcohol content kills most common germs that may cause illness. Gel sanitizers have wider applications in hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and others. Hand sanitizing wipes are also known as antibacterial wipes, which are meant to kill 99 percent of germs, and most of these wipes contain alcohol.

The market for global hand sanitizer is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global hand sanitizer market include Henkel AG & Company, KGAA, Unilever, The Himalayan Drug Company, Ecolab, 3M, Godrej Industries Limited, GOJO Industries, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. , S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., and among others.

